Xbox Offers A Special Family Time Sale Right Now

Video games can be expensive, especially with this latest generation of console platforms. Most publishers have bumped up the price for these games, so instead of paying the typical $59.99 for a new release, you instead have to dish out $69.99. So finding video game deals is a great way to avoid opening up your wallet even more to enjoy some incredible video game titles.

Those who stick to digital-only marketplaces or have a digital-only console might appreciate the different sales and discount promos offered on the official storefronts. For instance, Sony just kicked off the Days of Play PlayStation sale event, but there are some sales going on this weekend for Xbox players. If you’re after something to enjoy with the entire family, you might be keen on checking into the Family Time Sale event going on right now.

The Family Time Sale is just as it suggests; these games can be played with close significant others or are safe to enjoy with a younger audience. Now not all of these games are safe for a younger audience, as you’ll find some mature titles here. But you’ll want to check out the games nonetheless, as you very well might find a title or two worth grabbing to enjoy this weekend.

Xbox Family Time Sale Highlight

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake $31.99

Hazelight Bundle $19.79

Just Dance 2023 Deluxe Edition $31.49

Overcooked $4.24

LEGO DC Super-Villains $8.99

ABZU $6.99

Adam’s Venture: Origins $1.49

Anokra: Lost Days $11.99

Batman: Return To Arkham $4.99

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons $4.99

Cursed To Golf $13.99

Cobra Kai 2: Dogos Rising $24.99

Digimon Survive $41.99

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition $21.24

Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle $12.74

EA Sports FIFA 23 Standard Edition $27.99

Hot Wheels Unleashed $9.99

Jumanji: The Video Game $14.99

Jurassic World Evolution 2 $14.99

Mega Man 11 $9.89

Again, this is just a highlight of the sale going on right now over at the Xbox digital storefront. You’ll want to venture over to the sale promo to see if anything might pique your interest. Of course, if you’re after new games to play on the Xbox platform, then we would suggest also checking out Xbox Game Pass. The subscription service provides great value. With a monthly fee, you’ll unlock countless video game titles to enjoy, including all of Microsoft’s first-party studio title releases, along with a slew of third-party games.