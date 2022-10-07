10 Best Upcoming MMORPGs of 2023

At one point in time, only a few MMORPGs could truly exist due to the large-scale commitment that needed to be done to maintain them and make them interesting. Fast forward to now, and there are ones coming out every year. Including these video games for next year.

#10 Warp Nexus

Release date: TBA

Developer: Wyrmbyte

Publisher: Wyrmbyte

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Let’s start out with a space MMORPG, because there have been many of those throughout the last few years. But with Warp Nexus, they’re trying to give players the maximum experience without having the wait times.

What do we mean by that? Simple. In this universe, if you want to go do a quest, you just go and do it. You won’t have to fly your ship to another planet, or travel endlessly through space to reach a certain checkpoint. You just do it.

Or, you don’t have to do quests at all. You can be what you want to be here, but know that the universe is always going to be changing around you. So keep an eye out for what’s happening.

#9 Bitcraft

Developer: Clockwork Labs, Inc.

Publisher: Clockwork Labs, Inc.

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Release date: TBA

Bitcraft may sound like something that might rip off Minecraft, but at present, that’s not the case at all. In fact, it doesn’t use voxels.

Rather, the game is going to give you an unsharded world that’ll allow you freedom to build it up from the ground up in any way you deem fit. The goal of this freedom is to truly work together with other players in order to create things. As well as “write the new history” of the world you are in. Everything is procedurally generated as well as “editable”, thus giving you a lot of space to work.

As for your characters, you’ll get to shape their stories how you want to. So if you want freedom in a title, this might be one to look at.

#8 Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen

Release: TBA

Publisher: Visionary Realms, Inc

Developer: Visionary Realms, Inc

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen is waiting to deliver both a challenge to players, as well as encourage them to choose a side that they want to be on. For in this game, the landscapes you’ll enter have been basically forced together, and the gods that rule over them are looking for loyal followers.

You’ll get to choose between 9+ races and then build your character to be exactly what you want it to be. After that, you’ll explore the lands and try to learn the secrets that are buried within. Literally, it’s through the environment itself that you’ll learn more.

But most importantly of all, you’ll need allies to help you get through the brutal challenges that await you. Are you prepared for that?

#7 Starkeepers

Developer: Wolfpack Games

Publisher: Wolfpack Games

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

Now here’s a game that definitely isn’t what you’re expecting it to be. In Starkeepers, you won’t play as a “simple race” like humans or dwarves or orcs. You’re actually going to be a high-dimensional set of beings known as Astrals. What makes them so great? Well, they can apparently use space-time magic to go throughout the multiverse!

Yep, that’s a pretty good trick.

You’ll get to go to various periods of times and worlds and then do as you please. You can try to stop threats to the universe, or just try to influence history itself with your abilities. Build up your Astral, make your own keep that you’ll defend, and see what you can do with all your power.

#6 Chrono Odyssey

Release date: TBA

Publisher: Npixel Co., Ltd.

Developers: Npixel Co., Ltd., Gameplex Co., Ltd.

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

There honestly is a lot to talk about with Chrono Odyssey, not the least of which is that this is an MMORPG that you’ll be able to play on your phones as well as console and PC. Pretty cool, huh?

The game has a grand-scale to it, including one that’ll focus on spacetime and those that can warp it to their will. You yourself will play as a member of an organization that’ll be fighting against 12 deities for control of the universe.

There are going to be various races and powers to be wielded within the game, and apparently, they’re already preparing this to be adapted into other media!

#5 Hytale

Developer: Hypixel Studios Inc.

Publisher: Hypixel Studios Inc.

Release date: TBA

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Macintosh operating systems

If you were looking for the Minecraft-like game, here it is. Because Hytale is a title that was apparently made for “creative people”. By that, the team wants you to go through this world and build it up as you will, one block at a time. Obviously.

But there will be a story element here, one that will require you to go throughout the world and see the history of it as you literally piece it together.

But, you will have options as to how you control your character and what style you play as. You can be an explorer, or a builder, or a fighter, or any number of other things.

#4 Blue Protocol

Release date: TBA

Developer: BANDAI NAMCO Studios

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Publishers: Bandai Namco Holdings, Namco Bandai Games America Inc.

You might notice that some of these games aren’t being made by the biggest of developers. However, there are a few big names that have dipped their toes into the MMORPG world. One of them is Bandai Namco, who have been working on an anime-style MMORPG for a while via Blue Protocol.

In fact, they just gave an update on the game recently stating that while they haven’t updated gamers on things in a while, the game is still in the works. Whether it comes out in 20223 is a bit debatable, but the development continues, and because of that, people are still going to be anxious for it to come out.

Mainly because what gamers have seen is beautiful.

#3 Avatar: Reckoning

Publisher: Level Infinite

Developers: Archosaur Games

Platform: iOS, Android

Release date: 2023

The Avatar movies are trying to make a lot of impacts and splashes all at once as the second movie gets ready to FINALLY come out. You might know about the Ubisoft title Frontiers of Pandora that’ll allow you to explore a new part of James Cameron’s world. But for those on mobile, you have Avatar: Reckoning to look forward to.

While there isn’t much info on the game, or on its size, it is labeled as an RPG shooter title, and more than likely will have you playing a Na’vi as you try and fight off invaders from Earth. Hopefully more details on that will come soon.

#2 Camelot Unchained

Publisher: City State Entertainment, LLC

Developers: Mark Jacobs, City State Entertainment, LLC

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Release date: TBA

Camelot Unchained definitely has the “grand scale combat” feel to it as it describes the gameplay you’ll have. For here, you’ll get to choose between one of three kingdoms/realms within the time of King Arthur. Then, you’ll go around and build up the realm until it is a powerful symbol of that whom you follow.

But take heed, the other two realms will know what you’re doing, or attempting to do, and they’ll try and take what’s yours! You need to defend your homes, then strike out and seize key points in enemy realms. Or, go into a dungeon known as “the Depths’ and seek out what is inside there.

A grand adventure, and many unique powers, await you in Camelot Unchained!

#1 Ashes of Creation

Publisher: Intrepid Studios

Developer: Intrepid Studios

Release date: TBA

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Welcome to the realm of Verra, where everything you do will have an impact on what happens next. Literally.

Because no matter what you or your fellow players do in the game, the world is going to react to it, and so will everyone else. If you for example go to a kingdom and decide to kill the royalty in order to be the ruler yourself? The world will react to it.

If you become a trader and create a vast marketing empire? People will react to that for better and for worse. Every person has a ripple effect in the game. Creating a set of dynamic experiences that won’t end until you stop playing.