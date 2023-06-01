Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Actor Teases More Epicness To Come

Fans have eagerly awaited the arrival and return of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 since its first announcement trailer in 2021. Unfortunately, Marvel and Insomniac Games had been keeping their mouths shut a little too well, and it was starting to wear on fans. However, things eventually did pan out, and at the recent PlayStation Showcase, the game was the headliner for the event. But not only did we get a trailer, we got a gameplay reveal that showcased just how much more expansive the sequel would be. It impressed plenty of people. But one person is saying we’ll be even more impressed down the line.

That person is none other than Peter Parker himself, Yuri Lowenthal. The voice actor has been one of the few voices trying to help fans during the game’s “downtime” by sharing how great it would be. During a red carpet appearance for a certain web slingers big movie, he was asked about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and was told whether fans should worry about how much that gameplay teaser showed. To which he replied that we haven’t “seen nothing yet.”

Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2) says “you have seen nothing yet” in response to the gameplay reveal! #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/KJ1wj3qJkj — IGN (@IGN) May 31, 2023

That might seem like an odd thing to say, but it’s accurate. First, the gameplay trailer was only ten minutes long, and it focused on two key scenes. The first was the debut of Kraven The Hunter, who is making his debut in video games in many ways. There had been rumors about Kraven being the “big bad,” but it wasn’t confirmed until now.

Second, the main gameplay section focused on the chase to get The Lizard, Curt Connors. But while it was a long gameplay section, it contained that one bit of gameplay, and they even ended it on a cliffhanger.

The original title from Insomniac was over 20 hours long and had plenty of side quests as you traveled across New York. Plus, the story had plenty of twists and turns with its villains and how they interacted with one another. So while Kraven and Lizard are two Spider-Man villains we’ll meet in the game, they’re not the only ones we’ll see.

Plus, we need to figure out how Peter Parker got the symbiote suit. At the end of the first game, it was being “used” by Norman Osborne to try and heal his son, Harry. So how did it go from a stasis tube to being used by Peter?

We’ll have to wait and see to get answers. The game is scheduled to arrive later this year.