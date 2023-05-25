Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Will Get A Release Date Soon

A day after the latest gameplay trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Insomniac Games has assured fans that the release date will be revealed soon.

The official Insomniac Games Twitter account shared this message after the event:

“Watching your reactions today has been spectacular. We know you have tons of questions about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and we’re eager to share more soon, including news about the release date, pre-orders, and accessibility features.”

The trailer from the PlayStation Showcase event introduced Kraven the Hunter, who seems to be the big baddie for this new game. We also get to see some gameplay of Spidey using the classic black suit, as popularized by Todd McFarlane. As we know that Venom will also be appearing in the game, it certainly looks like we will get a taste of the black suit storyline and Venom’s origin all within Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Now, there have been several rumors about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s release date. They suggest that if Sony and Insomniac have not yet decided on the final date, they at least know what the launch window will be.

Venom voice actor Tony Todd first spoke up that the game would be releasing on September, though he would later delete those comments. He made those comments last March.

And then, on April, Jason Schreier also stated in a random reply to a fan that the game would be releasing in September. While Schreier did not directly indicate if he was playing off of Todd’s statement, it is more likely that he independently verified it with his own sources.

Of course, we know there’s a lot of money tied in to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s release. But it was still quite strange to see Sony head Jim Ryan have to reassure his own investors that the game would be releasing within this financial year. (The financial year ends on March 31, 2024.)

It sounds like Insomniac already has a lot prepared for their promotion for the game too. Sony games seem to come with accessibility features as a default now, and with the recent unveiling of the Access Controller, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 may be the first PlayStation 5 game to make full use of its capabilities.

Insomniac also made sure to mention of pre-orders, so they may have something special planned there as well. We all can’t wait to find out for sure.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be released exclusively on the PlayStation 5.