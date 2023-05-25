Sony’s Next Handheld Project Q Reportedly Releasing This November

If you happened to miss the big PlayStation Showcase that happened yesterday, then you might not have heard about Project Q. PlayStation head Jim Ryan took a brief moment to highlight a new device coming out from the company called Project Q, a device that was already leaked earlier this year. But now it’s official, as we were given a small tease of what this device offers and its design.

It looks like Project Q will be a tablet-like device that comes with a controller setup similar to the DualSense and its unique features, such as haptic feedback. However, the brief tease didn’t offer too many fine details about the device. Instead, we only know now that players can remotely play their PlayStation 5 games on the device over Wi-Fi. That would allow you to play these games around your home without accessing the PlayStation 5 console.

Of course, that’s all we know right now, as the presentation didn’t offer any more insight or a price point and release date. But one industry insider that leaked Project Q to the masses, Tom Henderson, noted that this device is scheduled to release within November of this year. So that would allow Sony to bring this device out this holiday season. But most of us are wondering just what else this device will offer, along with a price point.

Currently scheduled to release mid-late November 2023. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) May 25, 2023

Plenty of consumers have questioned who this device might be aimed at if it’s only able to offer remote play over Wi-Fi. For instance, cloud gaming has become more prominent these past few years. So perhaps this is also a device that Sony would deliver to offer cloud gaming capabilities when you’re away. After all, we are seeing plenty of handheld gaming devices released into the marketplace for consumers that want to enjoy video games on the go, such as the Valve Steam Deck. But right now, it’s uncertain what this device will offer at the moment.

Purely speculative on my part; it might be a tough device to move if it’s restricted to only being able to remote play a PlayStation 5 device within the same Wi-Fi network. But again, more details on what Project Q, along with its official hardware name, will likely be coming out later on in the year. For now, if you haven’t seen this device, you can check out a teaser of Project Q in the video we have embedded above.