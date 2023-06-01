You Can Delete Street Fighter 6’s Single Player (But Why Would You Do That?)

I think Capcom needs to understand they can sell that single player mode as a separate game.

Capcom has revealed that you can delete Street Fighter 6’s single player if you wish.

As reported by PCGamesN, they verified that you can go to ‘Manage my DLC’ under Steam to choose to remove World Tour. This will save you 18 GB off of your hard drive.

Last April, fans had discovered this as well, albeit somewhat differently. The Xbox Store listing for Street Fighter 6 actually lets you choose what parts of the game you can download. We don’t know what system Sony has in place to manage this, but of course, PlayStation 5 owners can opt to compress the game instead.

Now, it must be said, that World Tour is one of the highlights of Street Fighter 6. As early as the previews, fans and press alike were intrigued by the promise of a fighting game RPG.

As we now know, World Tour sees you entering Luke’s martial arts school, getting acquainted with the inhabitants of Metro City, and eventually meeting Street Fighter’s cast and taking them on as teachers as well.

The sprawling open world has been compared to Shenmue and Yakuza, but whereas those Sega games endeavored to bring 3D fighting and action gameplay, Street Fighter 6’s World Tour maintains that 2D fighting game action at its very core.

We do understand the reason why some fans would want to delete World Tour from their version of Street Fighter 6. That World Tour feels big enough that it can be its own standalone game. Maybe some gamers aren’t interested in having what are essentially two games. There could also be a case where gamers are playing it on multiple devices, and could choose to split that experience as they desire. Of course, some people just don’t have the storage, too.

Perhaps the consumers who would benefit from this the most are those in the competitive fighting game community. Even if the tournament isn’t in the Capcom Pro Tour, the organizers are incentivized to hold onto only the parts of Street Fighter 6 that are relevant for tournaments.

There is also a case for this for players using handheld gaming devices, like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally, although there is something else to be said there. Street Fighter 6 may not be making it to the Nintendo Switch because the platform may not have the capability to run its online component very well.

But Capcom could definitely sell Street Fighter 6’s World Tour mode as its own standalone game on the Nintendo Switch. The mode is definitely impressive enough to stand on its own.

Capcom didn’t state they had such plans, but knowing what we do now about World Tour, I know I’m not the only fan who had thought about this. Hopefully, if there’s a reason Capcom has foregone this, it’s because they’re considering the Switch’s successor console instead.

Street Fighter 6 will be released on June 2, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows via Steam.