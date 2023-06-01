Street Fighter 6 Outfit 2 Reveals The Original Gear For The Original Characters

Juri seems to always be the odd one out.

Capcom has released a new Street Fighter 6 trailer showing the 2nd outfits for the playable characters.

The treat with these 2nd outfits is that all the classic characters get all their classic costumes back. Ryu, Ken, Chun Li, Guile, E. Honda, Dhalsim, Blanka, Zangief, Cammy, and Dee Jay are recognizably wearing their outfits from Street Fighter 2.

It’s fun to see them in those original outfits, but it is also a little strange to see that Chun Li and Cammy were given pants for this new game, but you can forego that completely if that’s what you prefer.

Juri being the sole returning character from Street Fighter IV, she is a bit of a special case. Her outfit 2 is actually not from that original appearance, but based on her Street Fighter V costume. So forget the spider themed top and white pants, in this one she has the full body pink and purple costume, and the inexplicable eyepatch.

I personally would have wanted that original outfit back for Juri. With all that said, maybe Capcom is also planning to make that available later.

Now here’s the weird thing. You will need to connect your copy of Street Fighter 6 online to get these outfits. Is this a requirement because Capcom wants to make sure you earned Outfit 2 instead of hacking the game? Or is this because these outfits are not actually in the base game, and you have to download them?

It’s actually credible that the reason is the latter, given, once again, Capcom’s choice to give Chun Li and Cammy pants in their new outfits, and then retroactively letting you play with the old outfits.

Lest we forget, the new fighters also get new costumes, each one themed around their personality. Truth be told, it doesn’t feel like they tried that hard with some of these outfits, but once again, that is something they can remedy later with even more costumes.

Now for the clincher. These Outfit 2 costumes can be bought using Fighter Coins, one of the two currencies that have been revealed for the game. This one is supposed to be the premium currency, though we hadn’t gotten a complete confirmation if they can be bought with real money.

On the flip side, you can earn all these costumes for free, in World Tour mode. Again, we don’t know the full details if these will be easy to find or not. Hopefully it won’t take more than just meeting said character in game, as it would be daunting to have to win 18 separate missions.

Street Fighter 6 will be released on June 2, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows via Steam. You can watch the full trailer below.