Gamers Praise 2023’s Gaming Lineup Featuring Street Fighter 6, Tears of the Kingdom, and More!

What does it take to make a legendary year in video games? That is a question that many will debate, but the most basic requirement is that multiple video game titles that are beloved by fans and critics alike need to come out that year. The problem is that it’s kind of rare that every publisher releases top-tier titles for fans to enjoy, no matter the system that they’re on. In recent years, Nintendo has dominated that market, with Sony and Microsoft, only occasionally providing a good game or two. But in 2023, backed by games like Tears of the Kingdom, Hi-Fi Rush, Hogwarts Legacy, and more, gamers see this as a year that’s hard to beat.

Why are people saying that? Well, as the tweet below highlights, there have been numerous games this year that have been reviewed well by critics and sold incredibly well, thanks to gamers. Plus, the variety of genres, mixed with the platforms you can get the titles on, showcase how this is truly a “gamers year” versus one where you can only have fun if you have certain systems.

No one told me 2023 would go this hard pic.twitter.com/jGWHzDVcWN — Shinobi602 (@shinobi602) May 30, 2023

This was also bolstered yesterday when both Street Fighter 6 and Diablo IV had their review embargos drop, and both game titles were praised as the best in their series and some of the best games that Capcom and Blizzard had ever made.

When you add that to titles like The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, which has already sold over 10 million copies and is praised as the likely Game of the Year, you can see how the quality is shining in 2023.

But it’s not just the newest titles in the series that are getting the love. There have been three major remakes in 2023 that have been just as successful and beloved. Metroid Prime Remastered, Resident Evil 4 Remake, and the Dead Space Remake were all anticipated by gamers, and all got fans and critical love.

So what does this prove? Well, it shows that when the timing is right, we can get a slew of games that will make gamers happy and ensure that their wallets are light. Plus, we’re not done with 2023, so numerous other titles are guaranteed to expand this list.

However, we must also call out how many of these titles were given the time they needed to be great. 2023 has also warned of what can happen when you rush out titles. So let’s hope the rest of the year doesn’t continue that particular trend.