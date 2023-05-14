Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — How to Beat Battle Talus | Overworld Boss Guide

W

So you’ve played Breath of the Wild and think you’re a master of Hyrule. That is until you see all the new variants on old enemies — such as the Battle Talus.

As seen in the Tears of the Kingdom trailers, this is an outfitted fortress update to BotW‘s Talus overworld boss enemies. Found in Stone and Frost form before, these bosses were tough until you figured out the trick(s). Now, the Battle Talus adds a whole new dimension of challenge. Luckily, Link is well equipped to take care of the task at hand. Here’s how to beat the Battle Talus in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Beat Battle Talus

The Battle Talus is a tricky enemy that will be disguised as just a regular Bokoblin fort in many areas of Hyrule. Already in a dozen hours with the game, I’ve found two of them. Early on, these giant rock foes will be able to kill you in two hits, so make sure you have healing items ready before jumping into this fight.

There are many ways to beat the Battle Talus in Tears of the Kingdom. You still can only damage these enemies by attacking the crystal on their back so you will need to get on top of it or strike from a distance. Bomb Arrows (made by attaching a Bomb Flower to an arrow) will be a great boon when striking the opening blows. Not only can a well aimed bomb arrow do a large chunk of damage to the boss, it can significantly weaken the forces atop its back. Taking out the Bokoblins first will help you not take extra damage from stray arrows during the next part of the process.

In terms of getting on top of the Battle Talus, you can always start a fire to give yourself a boost and reign terror from above. However, we found that using the Ascend ability was a new and optimal way to fight this enemy. Using Ascend from under the Talus is the best way to quickly reach the top.

Since you can’t climb the Battle Talus as easily as its regular counterpart, getting up isn’t as easy as jumping on the enemy and climbing. This is where you use Ascend. We recommend carefully approaching the Talus, being sure to avoid its slams. Use Ascend while under the Talus and you will be able to swim through the boss to the top where its weak spot it. You might get knocked off, but repeating this process a couple times will make short work of the boss.