Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 Patch Released

After launching on April 12th, 2023 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 has received a brand-new patch for the game in its 03 patch. The latest patch adds a number of features to both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 as well as a number of bug fixes. The full patch notes have been listed below as they were released on May 1st, 2023.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

GENERAL

Added Tracer preview to Bundles

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where the reactive weapon menu text would appear on weapons that are not reactive

Fixed an issue with Attachment tuning where adjusting one axis and not the other, then saving the weapon as a Custom Blueprint resets tuning

Fixed an issue in Gunsmith where all weapons would show a maxed-out progress bar on the first level in the Receiver tab

Fixed an issue where the “What’s Hot” menu category was not functioning correctly for some Xbox Players

Fixed an issue where Prestige icons were displaying incorrectly in the Multiplayer Scoreboard

Atomgrad Raid Episode 01: Fixed an issue where Players could not equip the oxygen mask between teammates while submerged

RECENTLY UPDATED

Addressed an issue where the Scoreboard could not be opened or would cause flickering for some Players in Multiplayer matches

WARZONE 2.0

BUG FIXES

Plunder

Addressed a number of known crashes in Plunder

Addressed an issue where nameplates were appearing for some Players

DMZ

Fixed an issue where a Player’s free Contraband weapons would sometimes not equip

Fixed an issue with the Revive Pistol persisting between some matches as a Field Upgrade despite a Player failing to exfil

This comes after Activision added a number of changes and new modes to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 after the season officially launched on April 12th, 2023. Season 3 has seen the return of a much-beloved mode in Gunfight as well as new maps and a brand-new gulag for Warzone players. The new season also saw a number of changes made to Warzone 2′s DMZ mode which has brought it more in line with the title Escapoe From Tarkov from which it draws inspiration from. These changes included a new barter system, active duty operator slots, a workbench, new bosses, heavy chopper and new exfil options, and a new faction.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.