Redfall Show Off Custom Xbox Series X As The Game Launches

Fans of the upcoming Arkane Austin title Redfall won’t have to wait any longer to try the game as it releases on Xbox Series S/X and PC today. With the game now live the Redfall Twitter account tweeted out a link to their launch day stream on Twitch with viewers able to win a brand-new custom Xbox Series X and controller. Alongside this, Arkane Austin are also looking to raise funds for the Red Cross with their Bite Back X Give Back fundraiser.

The game’s release will likely come as some relief to the developers as several previews and reviews of the game leaked early today with one notable review rating the game a 4/10. The review from Noisy Pixel was of course taken down but can still be viewed via the Wayback Machine post here. One review isn’t enough to completely write off the game however as a now-delisted early review from Cog Connected rated the game a 78/100 with the review citing interesting enemies, fun co-op, cool powers, and weapons as well as a manageable open world as distinctive positives of the game.

With the plethora of early reviews leaking the Redfall developers also had to worry about early gameplay of the title leaking due to some players changing their Xbox’s location to New Zealand to access the title early. This led to a number of images and footage making their way to Twitter with Xbox and Arkane taking down any material of the game they could find. However, this did mean at one point that the official Redfall Twitter banner on the game’s Twitter account was mistakenly copyright-struck in the process.

It’s fair to say that Redfall’s lead-up to release has been shaky, to say the least with their previous controversy centering around the game launching at 30 FPS instead of 60 FPS. 60 FPS is set to make its way to the game in a performance mode patch later after the game’s release.

Reviews will likely make their way officially to players after the game’s full release and it’ll be interesting to see where the game sits after all is said and done. Given the huge amount of titles released in the AAA space at the moment, we’ll have to wait and see if Redfall can maintain a big player base in the future.

Redfall is available now on Xbox Series S/X and PC