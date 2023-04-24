Crash Bandicoot Team Wants Movie For Character?

There’s been a massive paradigm shift in the world of video games—specifically, a shift in the adaptations that have been tied to them. In the past, video games, movies, and TV properties were sporadic in their quality. There were the occasional good films, shows, and cartoons, but more times than not, we’d get a bunch of duds from people who clearly had no idea what these properties and characters were about. However, with the success of adaptations like The Last of Us, The Super Mario Bros Movie, Sonic The Hedgehog, Castlevania, and more, some characters want to get in on the action. That apparently includes Crash Bandicoot.

Yep, the wild and crazy creature that helped launch the PlayStation has been making his name felt in recent years. We’ve had his racing return, a platformer that continued his saga, and the more recent one in the team versus title. But it’s not enough for the team behind the madness. They’ve made it clear on Twitter that they want a movie starring Crash:

With the plumber boy’s incredible cinematic run, we think it’s time for Crash’s theatrical debut! What say you, @SonyAnimation? https://t.co/Kq6S4v6Uui pic.twitter.com/DZlFjSZyPa — Toys For Bob (@ToysForBob) April 23, 2023

The Toys For Bob team might have a case, as the film with Mario, as well as the two with Sonic, showcase that these characters can be brought into the live-action or animated space and still maintain their gaming integrity, more or less, and still be quality fun.

Them tagging Sony Animation would also indicate that they want this to be an animated feature, which might be the best move here. Could a Crash Bandicoot film work? In theory, yes. The biggest problem is that Crash doesn’t talk. That’s part of his charm. He makes various sounds and reactions, but he doesn’t talk. That’s where the rest of the cast would come in, as they would be the “voice” of Crash and help him do certain things and explain what’s going on.

We’ve had silent protagonists in games, TV shows, and movies, so why not here? Plus, in the animated setting, we could see the origins of Crash and his rival Neo Cortex and then spend the whole film with Crash and his crew wrecking the evil scientist’s plans. If kept short enough, it’d be a simple yet fun film that diehard fans would enjoy.

But would everyone else who isn’t as familiar with Crash? That’s a bit up for debate. Then again, no one thought Mario’s movie would get close to a billion dollars in less than a month. So perhaps we’re due for another gaming surprise.