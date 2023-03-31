Crash Team Rumble Battle Pass Is Not Required For Unlocking New Characters

Having been announced during December’s Game Awards show Crash Team Rumble is set to enter a closed beta between April 20th, 2023, and April 24th, 2023 before it’s full release on June 20th, 2023. In a post on the Activision Blog, the developers of the upcoming fighting game, Toys for Bob, announced that the game’s Battle Pass will not be required to access new characters.

We want a balanced experience for every player to enjoy the N. Sane fun that Crash Team Rumble has to offer, which is why new heroes and powers will be earned through in-game challenges and NOT tied to the Battle Pass. Battle Passes will only reward cosmetic items for those who want to get a WUMP on the season’s latest looks; however, cosmetics will also be earnable through seasonal event participation. Toys For Bob

The Standard Edition of Crash Team Rumble is set to allow players access to the Season 1 Premium Battle Pass while the Deluxe Edition will give fans access to both the Season 1 and Season 2 Premium Battle Passes. According to Toys for Bob, each season will last roughly 3 months which should give players enough time to access everything the 100-tier Battle Pass has to offer. Alongside this, players should expect seasons to include unique events, challenges, new modes, maps, playable characters, and new powers.

If you’re eager to get access to the closed beta between April 20th, 2023, and April 24th, 2023 you’ll have to preorder Crash Team Rumble for either the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series S/X. The beta will allow you to battle players online in public and private lobbies. Alongside this, players will also be able to practice against AI bots before taking the battle online. The beta is set to test hero balance, cross-progression, and cross-platform matchmaking. The full title is set to release on June 20th, 2023.