PlayStation Holds Their Spring Sale Event With Massive Discount Deals

If you’re looking for some new video games to play this weekend, you might have a great opportunity to pick them up cheaply. Of course, that is if you’re on a PlayStation platform. Today we’re finding out about the PlayStation Store Spring Sale Event. This promotion highlights the spring break most students take, which means more time to play video games. Fortunately, this sale will be going on for a good while, so there’s no immediate rush to grab these deals before they are off the storefront. Still, if you’re looking to add a few games from your backlog to that digital collection, check this sale event out.

Typically, there are a few promotional sale events within the digital marketplace storefronts. For example, Sony currently offers the Spring Sale event with up to 75% off select games. The best part about this promotion is that it will run for a while. You won’t find this sale event ending until April 26, 2023. So even if you don’t pull the trigger on any of these games right now, you’ll have some time to sift through the discounted titles and decide whether they are worth the purchase now. We’ll list a few video game highlights from this sale below.

PlayStation Spring Sale Event Promotion

NBA 2K23 PS4 $14.99

NBA 2K23 PS5 $23.09

Destiny 2 Lightfall $33.49

The Last of Us Part 1 $49.69

Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition $63.99

Horizon Forbidden West $29.99

Gotham Knights $27.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales $19.99

Need For Speed Unbound $34.99

Madden NFL 23 All Madden Edition $29.99

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition $19.79

PGA Tour 2K23 $19.79

Stray $23.99

Wild Hearts Karakuri Edition $71.99

Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion $39.99

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition $34.99

Evil West $44.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 $19.79

NHL 23 PS4 $23.99

NHL 23 PS5 $27.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt $19.99

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $23.99

Dying Light 2 Stay Human $29.99

The Quarry $29.99

Far Cry 6 $14.99

Mortal Kombat 11 $9.99

That’s just a brief overlook of a few video games being offered at a discount. With over a hundred pages of video games being discounted, you’ll want to take some time to go through all the different video games. Odds are you’ll find something worth the pickup, whether it be a new game you’re just uncovering or a title that you kept in the backlog. To check out the full sale page and its discounts, you can find a direct link here.