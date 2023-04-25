Expect Other PlayStation Show Adaptations To Meet The Same Quality Level As The Last of Us

Before, when we heard of a video game receiving a TV show or movie adaptation, our eyes rolled. There were several attempts in the past to bring out an experience that could rival the experience players had when initially going through these games. Most often, these adaptations failed to really captivate an audience, and while some were worse than others, that trend might finally be over with. That’s all due to the immense success HBO had with The Last of Us.

Fans were quickly driven to the franchise either for the first time or all over again. With fans taking up with the work that Naughty Dog originally laid out, there are wonders about what will be the next adaptation to hit it big. We know that there are a couple of other television series in the works from PlayStation IPs. Today, thanks to a report by Gamespot, we’re finding that PlayStation Productions head, Asad Qizilbash, is telling fans to expect the same level of care in these productions.

This comes from a recent podcast episode from the Official PlayStation Podcast. During the episode, Asad noted that there is an importance of ensuring that the same level and care is going into productions like God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn. One means that is happening is the fact that these productions are for television shows rather than these adaptations being feature-length films.

Asad notes that because these are shows, the productions have time to bring out a storyline rather than trying to cram together a narrative into a film. That means we should get a storyline that closely matches the source material. But on top of that, there is room to ensure that more areas can be expanded rather than having no time to introduce characters or provide further background information.

Of course, only time will tell just how well productions like God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn end up compared to The Last of Us. HBO might have stuck gold with that series as the production team continues to script out the upcoming season. Additionally, for fans of the series, we already know that the adaptation of The Last of Us Part II will take longer than one more season to cover. Although, it might be a bit of a wait to hear anything more on either God of War or Horizon Zero Dawn.