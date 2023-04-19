Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Preloading Confirms Xbox Series S File Size Is Significantly Smaller

The next mainline installment for the Star Wars Jedi franchise is nearly upon us. After Respawn Entertainment hit it out of the park with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, fans couldn’t wait to get their hands on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. This game is the next thrilling chapter for our protagonist Cal, but if you know anything about big AAA video game releases, you know it comes with some serious storage space requirements. Well, it turns out that if you’re playing on the Xbox Series S, you might not have to forfeit too much storage space after all.

Those playing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on Xbox Series S will only have to forgo 44 GB of storage. That’s quite a bit less than what most players will be dealing with on rival platforms. We’re finding this out through the publication, Thegamespoof.com, which highlights the storage space required for preloading. If you haven’t been paying attention to the game too much, it appears that the report found preloading has started for Xbox platforms, which will allow you to get this game ready for when it officially launches.

Specifically, the report notes that this is available on Xbox consoles. With it, we’re looking at the download sizes for both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Those on Xbox Series X will need to ensure they have 139 GB of storage space available on their drives. That’s a pretty hefty download for the game but not unusual for several other AAA titles that hit the marketplace. So the question is, why does the Xbox Series S come in at such a smaller download size?

Perhaps because the game won’t be able to run at 4K could indicate why it’s coming in at a drastically smaller file size. Regardless, we’re sure those on the Xbox Series S are more than happy with the download size requirement. Additionally, since this console comes with a smaller drive than the Xbox Series X, there won’t be too much concern that your drive must be cleared up before the game drops into the marketplace.

For those of you who might have been missing out on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, this game takes place five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. We’re once again following Cal Kestis as he embarks on a journey of fighting back against the Galactic Empire. This game will be dropping on April 28, 2023. When it does release into the marketplace, you’ll find it on the Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can check out a game trailer for the title in the video we have embedded above.