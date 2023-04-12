PlayStation Plus Game Catalog Is Losing 30 Games

PlayStation Plus is an essential subscription service for PlayStation console owners, offering a wide range of valuable features and discounts. However, if you’re looking for even more games to play, you might find PlayStation Plus Extra appealing. It includes the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog, a collection of hundreds of high-quality video game titles that you can download and enjoy without having to purchase them individually. It’s a convenient way to access a diverse selection of games and expand your gaming library.

With an extensive library of video games spanning from AAA blockbusters to indie treasures, you’ll have no shortage of exciting new titles to explore on either the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. Maintaining an active subscription is highly recommended, as new games are regularly added to the mix each month. This service offers great value, allowing you to discover and enjoy games that you may have overlooked initially. Who knows, you might even stumble upon hidden gems that you would have missed out on if it weren’t for this subscription service.

However, these games don’t always stick around on the subscription service. Instead, while each new month adds a new collection of games, there are a variety of titles that end up getting removed. Today, thanks to the Twitter account PlayStation Game Sizes, we know what titles are being removed from the service. Unfortunately, quite a few games are being removed by May 16, 2023. Here’s what’s being taken out from PlayStation Plus Game Catalog.

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog Leaving Soon

Marvel’s Spider-Man

TT Isle of Man 2

Tour of France 2021

Graveyard Keeper

Deadlight Director’s Cut

Homefront The Revolution

Kona

Might No 9

Red Faction

Relicta

Shenmue III

This War of Mine The Little Ones

Windbound

Metro Light Light Redux

Metro 2033 Redux

Kingdom Come Deliverance

MX Vs ATV All Out

Chronos: Before the Ashes

Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy!

Last Alive

Star Ocean First Departure R

Balan Wonderworld

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

Resident Evil

How To Survive Storm Warning Edition

Pixel Piracy

Last Day of June

Virginia

Dreamfall Chapters

Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition

With that said, we know what games are being added to the subscription service this month. If you didn’t catch the announcement already, you can see the entire breakdown of the new game additions for the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog right here.