Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gets Final Gameplay Trailer

No one expected the single-player game from Respawn Entertainment set in a galaxy far, far away to be something that would “change the game.” But with their excellent use of story, characters, and intense gameplay, they won over many people, gamers and critics alike! As such, we’ve been patiently waiting for their sequel title to come out. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will arrive in a little over two weeks, and fans enjoy every look into the game. To that end, EA has released the “final gameplay trailer” for the title, and it further gives us a look at Kal Cestis and his upcoming journey.

As revealed in the story trailer not too long ago, Cal has been fighting the Empire for five years since the end of the last game. He’s been trying to make a dent in their inner workings and struggling against their constant threat. However, a new purpose may have been found, and Cal has to fight to achieve it.

As a certain ally narrates throughout the trailer, the odds will forever be against them. But they must keep fighting because that’s the only way to make it through, even if you don’t know what’s on the other side.

Among all the cutscenes we witness in the trailer, we also get teases of the expansive worlds that Cal will both visit and explore. Despite some misconceptions about certain planets, we know that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will allow Cal to explore them in a semi-open-world way. There will also be puzzle temples you can go to for expanding your skills and get items.

We also see the various ways that Cal can use lightsabers throughout the game. He had options in the previous title, but they were sometimes limited to particular kinds of strikes or moves. But in this game, you’ll have several options for fighting, so you can pick the style that best suits you.

One can’t ignore how beautiful the game looks, either. So whether you play it on a console or PC, you should be in for a visual marvel mixed with a gameplay spectacle.

The trailers have thankfully not revealed everything about the game, including more about the mysterious Force-wielder that Cal unearths during his journeys. Furthermore, a new character in the trailer below says that Cal and his destinies are “intertwined.”

We won’t have to wait long to get our desired answers, as the game will arrive on the 28th.