Super Mario Bros Movie Soundtrack Ready To Stream Or Pre-Order Physical

There seems to have always been a lot of pent up demand for Mario to get his own animated movie.

The Super Mario Bros Movie’s soundtrack can now be streamed online.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, you can stream the album on Spotify here.

But, if you prefer, you can play it from the movie’s official YouTube channel as a playlist here. This is good for both YouTube, in browser and in its own app, as well as the YouTube Music app. Finally, you can buy the album on iTunes here.

If you prefer to get your music in physical form, iam8bit is your hookup. They have a pre-order page for the soundtrack, and you can take your fill of the physical format you prefer.

Unfortunately, MiniDisc, DCC cassettes, and 8-tracks aren’t available, but you can get a 7” LP, a double LP, a Compact Cassette, or a plain old CD. Whichever format you choose, all are dated for release on Q3 2023.

The Super Mario Bros Movie’s soundtrack was composed by Brian Tyler, who has credits across movies and video games alike. Among his previous works were The Fast and The Furious movies, The Expendables movies, and Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag.

The soundtrack takes some elements and parts from the Super Mario Bros video games, including not only familiar tunes as composed by Koji Kondo, but also various sound effects as well.

Two unique tracks that weren’t written by Tyler are Peaches, a single composed and performed by Jack Black, and the Super Mario Brothers rap. As we covered quite a few weeks back, while the Plumber Rap had parts taken from the Mario Overworld theme, it was actually composed by legendary Saturday morning cartoon theme song composer Shuki Levy.

Peaches is the song on the 7” LP single.

As we had previously reported, the movie received a severe drubbing from critics in advance of its release, as reflected in its Metacritic review score.

However, as reported by Deadline, the movie now has a confirmed global sales number of $ 66.4 million. The film is now expected to go past its initial expected $ 100 million sales figure. The Super Mario Bros Movie has also already surpassed several film sales records across the world.

Now that incredible success may surprise you, but if you looked at IPs in terms of revenue, the Mario franchise had been making more money than the Marvel movies before this movie had even been announced.

It may be more useful to see it as a lot of pent up interest in Mario getting its own movie, finally seeing expression now that an animated feature is seeing release.

If you’ve read this far, congratulations! Feel free to stream the soundtrack below any which way you want.