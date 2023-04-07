Xbox Is Currently Holding Their Spring Sale Promotion

Typically it can be a bit easier to find some great video game deals and discounts if you go with a physical version. Whether it’s just standard retail store sales or even going through the preowned route, deals can be found regularly. However, that’s not to say there are no discounts for digital versions of the game. If you’re dealing with an Xbox Series S, for instance, you’re stuck with only going the digital route for video game purchases. Fortunately, Microsoft will have a few discount and promotional offers for their storefront.

If you watch for these game sale promotions, great deals can still be had on the digital front. For instance, we’re finding that Microsoft is throwing together its Spring Sale event. Some other storefronts, like PlayStation, have already had a Spring Sale event in progress. So fortunately, Microsoft is not skipping this sale and has finally opened it up for players to take advantage of. If you head to the Xbox Sales & Specials web page or just browse on your Xbox consoles, you’ll find that there will be select games up to 67% off. We’ll list some of the game highlights you can find through the Spring Sale promotion down below.

Xbox Spring Sale Event Highlight

Destiny 2: Lightfall $33.49

Dead Space $55.99

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II: Cross-Gen Bundle $45.49

NBA 2K23 X/S $23.09

One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition $67.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition $9.99

Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition $59.99

Grand Theft Auto V $19.99

Cyberpunk 2077 $29.99

Wild Hearts Standard Edition $55.99

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me $29.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 $19.79

The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition $47.99

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $19.79

That’s just a brief look at the games being offered right now from the first page alone. You’ll find that there are over thirty pages of video game deals to take advantage of. So if you don’t find anything worth picking up from the game highlights mentioned above, then that doesn’t mean there are not some game deals appealing to you available.

So it’s well worth checking out the game deals available now. Furthermore, it’s always worth looking into the different storefronts weekly as you might find some other notable sale promotions and deals that might save you a bit of money. Otherwise, if you’re fresh into the Xbox platform, then there’s also the Xbox Game Pass which might be a bit more appealing as you’ll gain access to a massive catalog of titles for a monthly fee.