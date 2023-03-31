Microsoft May Be Soft Launching Game Pass Friends & Family

If Microsoft is planning a global rollout for Game Pass Friends & Family, US is definitely one of the first countries to get it.

It seems that Microsoft is currently doing a soft launch for Xbox Game Pass’ Friends & Family Plan.

As reported by Wario64, an Xbox user received an offer for Game Pass Friends & Family Plan on their Xbox homepage. The offer is for $ 39.95 a month, but Wario64’s research suggests that this is pricing for New Zealand and not the US.

At this time, Game Pass Friends & Family is only available in Colombia, Chile, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, New Zealand, South Africa, and Sweden. So this information may only be reflective of what already exists for Game Pass subscribers have in New Zealand, and does not indicate the final product in the US or the rest of the world. It is, however, also possible that this feature is under soft launch, AKA, they’re still testing it out in some parts of the US.

Here is what they Game Pass Friends & Family Plan ad copy states:

“1 month for $ 39.95

Automatically continues at $ 39.95 per month

Share the fun of Game Pass

Ultimate benefits shared among 5 friends and family

Include friends and family outside your household

Enjoy hundreds of games together including new releases on day one

Each account gets their own history, achievements, gamertag and saves

Play at the same time on console, PC & cloud

With games added all the time, there’s always something new for everyone

New Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family members only. Subscription continues automatically at regular price unless cancelled. Game catalog varies. Primary members’ existing Gold, Game Pass and EA Play subscription time will be converted using a converted ratio. This may result in less time than your original subscription. All conversions are final. Geographic limitations apply.”

As we had recently reported, Microsoft had very recently ended their deal for $ 1 Game Pass Ultimate one month trial. We already knew that Microsoft was looking for different ways to increase subscriptions to Game Pass to replace this offer.

While we ourselves hadn’t discussed this, others did speculate that what Microsoft had in mind was a broader rollout of Game Pass Friends & Family across the world.

If that is their plan, it may take some time before we actually see it for players around the world. Microsoft themselves also announced they had expanded the number of countries and regions that can buy Game Pass. But that is going through a slow rollout.

That delay would be because of the different regional restrictions that exist in different countries and regions. But if Microsoft has already decided on this, US is surely one of the first regions that will be getting Game Pass Friends & Family.

This could mean we will see more Americans get offers for Game Pass Friends & Family, but it isn’t quite ready for a countrywide launch yet. Microsoft will definitely be announcing when such a big change is forthcoming.