PlatinumGames Teases Special Announcement

Given the recent run of rumors, this could actually be any number of potential titles.

PlatinumGames has teased a special announcement coming later today.

In a tweet they sent a few hours ago, they had this to say:

“||◤

🚨Beep-Boop!!🚨

◢||

PlatinumGames has something special up our sleeve.

Keep your eyes peeled for tomorrow👀✨

#PlatinumGames”

Now sixteen years old, PlatinumGames is a long distance away from its founding following the closure of Capcom’s Clover Studio. PlatinumGames is best known for Bayonetta, its evolution of the stylish action game genre, and Nier Automata, an open world action RPG that functioned as a collaboration with PlatinumGames and Square Enix’s Yoko Taro.

While PlatinumGames has always been a critically acclaimed studio, that has not always translated to commercial success. The studio has been known for the past few decades of failed or half successful projects as much as it has been for its unique talent in developing refined combat mechanics.

Its most recent output has similarly been such a mixed bag. While Bayonetta 3 is the first game in the series to reach 1 million units sold, this achievement comes in the same year it had released Babylon’s Fall, a notorious dud that has performed so poorly publisher Square Enix chose to shut down the game even before a year had passed by its release.

Last month, PlatinumGames had just released Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, which received good critical reception, but is clearly on the lower scale as game projects come and go. However, the studio has stated they have several projects in development, most of them unannounced.

The studio’s most recent announced project is Project G.G, which has received a trailer but has not really been completely unveiled. As best as we can tell, Project G.G. looks like an Ultraman or Godzilla tribute, featuring a giant humanoid fighting a similarly gigantic monster.

In talking about Project G.G, PlatinumGames’ CEO Atsushi Inaba had expressed an interest in taking bigger risks in their future titles. It certainly sounded like the studio wanted to venture further in live service games in spite of the quick failure and closure of its first such endeavor, Babylon’s Fall.

This is the part of the article where we have to bring up the rumor from earlier this year. Word spread that Microsoft and PlatinumGames were talking about reviving Scalebound, the cancelled Xbox One title which allowed you to play a human character, who then controlled a giant dragon.

But Scalebound itself isn’t the only reason I brought this rumor back up. That news was attached to an earlier rumor that PlatinumGames was tapped by Team Ninja to work on a Ninja Gaiden game.

So there could be any number of things that PlatinumGames has in store for us later today.