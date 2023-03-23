Here Is What Is Included In Sonic Frontier’s Sights, Sounds, And Speed DLC

Sega has revealed what they have packed in Sonic Frontiers’ Sights, Sounds, and Speed DLC. However, it seems that there is even more content in this update than what they have officially announced.

Let’s start with the Photo Mode. While it isn’t as feature rich as Photo Modes in other games, it’s still a welcome addition for avid Sonic fans. Using it is as straightforward as pausing the game. You can move the camera and use filters to make pictures to your satisfaction. Sega did not explain if this is compatible with sharing modes across multiple platforms, but if needed, I’m sure players can just take a screenshot of the photo themselves and use the sharing tools that they have, whether that’s on Steam, PlayStation, or Switch.

Juke Box automatically unlocks 13 songs from Sonic Frontiers and other games in Sonic’s gameography. You can play these songs in nearly any part of the game that you prefer. It’s probably the case that songs can’t be played in cutscenes, but players will have to find out if they can be changed in boss battles. You can unlock 40 more songs by finding orange notes to collect Sound Memories.

Cyber Space Challenge mode is simply a timed challenge mode on the Cyber Space levels.

Battle Rush has you fighting tougher enemies, including guardians and Titans, in several rounds. This one is also a timed challenge, though of course you won’t be speeding through these as much as on Cyber Space. Sonic Team promises a ‘special surprise’ if you get the highest rank on this mode.

Sega also shared these changes were added to the base game:

The Power Boost animation can be toggled in the Options menu.

The Starfall Slot Machine can be toggled in the Options menu.

Cyber Space levels can be restarted mid-level.

When upgrading Sonic, multiple Koco can now be exchanged at once with the Elder and Hermit Koco.

However, as reported by GameRant, Famitsu shares that there are even more additions that Sega had not revealed. In particular, there will be a new “Extreme” difficulty mode on top of the existing Hard mode.

We don’t quite know how difficult Extreme mode will be, but could it be possible that this is precisely what you unlock if you beat Battle Rush mode? Players are going to have to find this out for themselves after they load up the Sights, Sounds, and Speed DLC.

Sonic Frontiers is playable on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows via Steam. You can watch a trailer showcasing this DLC below.