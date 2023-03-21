Aliens: Dark Descent Gameplay Release Date Trailer Has Dropped

Aliens: Dark Descent has a brand new gameplay release date trailer available. This comes exclusively from IGN, as the website has dropped the trailer for players to check out. It’s a new look into this upcoming RTS title as we take on the role of commanding a group of colonial marines. Of course, being an Aliens game, the main focus here is stopping an outbreak of Xenomorphs. If you’re looking for a new real-time strategy game to take on, then give this trailer a watch. Also, you might be interested in marking down your calendar for when you’ll be able to get your hands on the game.

This RTS has players commanding a small group of soldiers as they look to uncover a sinister plot covered up by an outbreak of Xenomorphs. We know that players will also find that the RTS experience might not be incredibly complex. From the trailer footage, the developers note that sending out commands to your group of soldiers will automatically delegate to the soldier best suited for the job. Furthermore, there is a feature that allows players to slow time down just enough to offer a slight advantage in sending out commands. But be extremely careful with the soldiers you send out into the map.

Death is permanent in this game, so if you find a soldier falls during battle or is taken out by a Xenomorph, there’s no bringing them back. You can get a better look into the gameplay of this title in the video embedded above, but more importantly, we also have a release date for when you’ll get the ability to pick this game up. Players interested in taking on the challenge in Aliens: Dark Descent can expect the title to drop on June 20, 2023.

Currently, it looks like players will be able to enjoy Aliens: Dark Descent on both PC and consoles. More specifically, players are able to try this game out on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms. If you’re looking to see just where this game lands in terms of the Aliens cinematic universe, the game is said to take place a couple of decades after the events of Aliens 3.