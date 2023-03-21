Marvel’s Avengers Leaving PS Plus Extra Premium; Here’s What Else Is Entering And Leaving

The real hidden gem for PlayStation Plus Premium's classic catalogue is the first rerelease of Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror in sixteen years.

The lineups for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium are getting a shakeup once again for this March, as several games are leaving and getting added to the service.

As reported by PSU, these are the games being removed for March:

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Video game 5

Victor Vran Overkill Edition

A Velocibox Ultimate Bundle

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

Override 2: Super Mech League

Ghost of a Tale

Dungeons 2

Danger Zone

Marvel’s Avengers

Of course, the big name in that list is Marvel’s Avengers, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics ambitious live service action adventure game. The game has mostly received a mixed reception, with a lot of criticism going towards those live service elements and the perception that that side of the game compromised it as a whole.

If you did want to keep a copy of Marvel’s Avengers or any of these other games, you can claim them on your PlayStation 5, and that will let you keep them in your account even after being removed from PlayStation Plus.

Now, here are the list of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games, for PlayStation Plus Extra, as reported by Pledge Times. These are also available on the higher PlayStation Plus Premium tier.

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection

Tchia

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Ghostwire Tokyo

Life Is Strange: True Colors

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Life is Strange 2

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarrot

Street Fighter V Champion Edition

Untitled Goose Game

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD

Rage 2

Neo: The World Ends with You

Haven

Now there’s a lot of great games on this list. While the best game is probably up for debate, the best value has to be Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection. This is a collection of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, and represents the best of Sony’s best first party output.

These are the classic games being added to PlayStation Plus Premium:

Ridge Racer Type 4 – PlayStation

Bee Academy 2 – PlayStation Portable

Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror – PlayStation Portable

Ridge Racer Type 4 is the most well-known and best rated game in this group, but I’ll go out on a limb and say the PlayStation Portable version of Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror is the real hidden gem here. This is the first time this version of Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror has been rereleased since it was initially published in 2006 to 2007.

Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror is one of the later games in the Syphon Filter franchise, but it’s become scarce since Sony hadn’t done a rerelease for it until now. Notably, it received a port for the PlayStation 2. While that version upscaled the graphics, it also removed a lot of the mature content, including expletives, violence, and adult situations. It also received lower game scores. So it may not seem like it in the surface, but the PlayStation Portable version of Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror is the better version to put on PlayStation Plus.