PlayStation Plus Extra & Premium Losing Nine Games This Month

PlayStation Plus has a few tiers available that give players some incentives to keep up with the subscription. However, one of the areas that all players enjoy is the free games that get added to the service monthly. While some fans might be hopeful for some thrilling new games from their wishlist are added to the mix, there are some notable games regardless that players can enjoy through this subscription service. Each month we typically get a few new games added into the mix. However, much like how new games are added into the service, there are games that leave the subscription as well. Today, we’re finding which games are leaving PlayStation Plus.

Thanks to True Trophies, who searched through the PlayStation Store, we know that nine games are leaving the service. This will start tomorrow, March 14, 2023, and will find the last few games leaving the service on March 21, 2023. It’s not too surprising as, again, we see games get added into the mix and leave the service monthly, but if you were not aware of what’s being removed, here’s the list of games taking their leave from PlayStation Plus Extra.

PlayStation Plus Games Leaving The Service

WWE 2K22 – PlayStation 4 March 14, 2023

Victor Vran – PlayStation 4 March 21, 2023

Velocibox – PlayStation 4 March 21, 2023

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter – PlayStation 4 March 21, 2023

Override 2 Super Mech League 2 – PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5 March 21, 2023

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 – PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5 March 21, 2023

Ghost of a Tale – PlayStation 4 March 21, 2023

Dungeons 2 – PlayStation 4 March 21, 2023

Danger Zone – PlayStation 4 March 21, 2023

Of course, with that said, there were some new games added into the mix for the month of March. If you don’t recall, Sony did reveal the PlayStation Plus March 2023 video games that were added. Those new games that came to the service included Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons, and Code Vein. Hopefully, these games will hold you over until the following month’s video games are unveiled. Typically there is a nice range of game genres included monthly, so while not every game will be appealing, there is usually something of interest to try out.