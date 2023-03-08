The Last of Us Part I Might Have A Few New Hints of What’s Coming In Part II

Warning: Spoilers for The Last of Us Game/HBO series & The Last of Us Part II /Potential HBO Season 2

The Last of Us was a massive hit when Naughty Dog first brought it out into the marketplace. This game that initially launched on the PlayStation 3 was quickly remastered and offered for the PlayStation 4. Since then, we’ve been dealing with a live-action adaptation of the game, which has proven incredibly popular. However, if you’re not interested in just watching the series, there is a remake that was offered for both the PlayStation 5 and coming soon to the PC platform.

Since The Last of Us has been around since the PlayStation 3, mega fans of the franchise likely already know all the finer details of the game. So when the remake was unveiled and eventually released, these players could point out what exactly was altered. Today, we’re finding out that one fan who runs the Katarina Abby Stan Account on Twitter has noticed a few instances that were changed to go along with the sequel release, The Last of Us Part II. It goes with saying that this article will have leaks that will likely spoil The Last of Us HBO series and what we likely we’ll see in the upcoming season.

5. in Left Behind, a blonde woman working out is on ads with the caption "Coming Soon" pic.twitter.com/WhHuRUrEUQ — Katarina ✨ Abby Stan Account (@AbbyStanAccount) March 7, 2023

For instance, a new poster shows a blonde woman working out in the Left Behind DLC. This poster was not featured before, but according to the Twitter user, this could be a nod to Abby from The Last of Us Part II. Another factor to this being a nod is the fact that the post says “Coming Soon” on it. There is also a slight change to Jerry, the surgeon who now dies canonically, to how The Last of Us Part II features. Even the character model was adjusted to resemble the model used for Jerry in the game sequel.

3. Jerry will canonically die like he does in Part 2 and how Abby finds him pic.twitter.com/qvBAWY7rYv — Katarina ✨ Abby Stan Account (@AbbyStanAccount) March 7, 2023

As you know, the death of Jerry prompts the main focus of The Last of Us Part II, and it’s likely the focus of the upcoming season of The Last of Us. We haven’t seen Abby either in this season, and we’re not sure if there will be any references to the character or an appearance in the upcoming finale. It could help set up the next season. Otherwise, the series might be keeping that under wraps to further surprise viewers who haven’t been playing the games or looked into what might be coming for the show.