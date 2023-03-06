The Last Of Us Star Is Excited For Season 2 Filming

For the longest time, filming a video game adaptation was viewed as “hard” for reasons that always boggled fans’ minds. Most times, directors, writers, producers, etc., would go over the top and either dumb down a property to make it make sense or just make the “bare bones” approach and hope that people would like it. They rarely ever did. However, with The Last Of Us, we can say that there’s finally a blueprint for how things should be done. You respect the source material, follow it, and only change things if you feel it can enhance the stories and the characters.

With the season finale looming, fans are eager to see just how well the show interprets the game’s final scenes. Naturally, we won’t spoil anything, but it’ll be an intense finale if they pull it off right. Just as important to know is that the show is already approved for a second season, with it possibly filming later this year.

While fans are excited about it, one of the show’s stars is more excited. We speak of Bella Ramsay, who plays Ellie and possibly will get an acting award for her performance in yesterday’s gripping episode.

She was on the newest podcast piece of The Last Of Pods and talked about how with Season 2 coming up soon, she can’t wait to get back with the cast and crew:

“I’m really excited. It still feels surreal to me that it’s going to go again,” Ramsey said. “But also, I don’t want to go into it comparing it to the experience of the first season, because […] Season 1 of The Last of Us was the best year of my life, and it’s not going to be the same. I just have to go into it being like, ‘This is season two. And I love season one, but this is just going to be different.’ I’m really excited. I just, yeah, want to be back in Canada with Craig Mazin and Pedro [Pascal] for a little bit. It’s going to be really nice.”

It may be “nice” in the traditional sense because she likes working with everyone. Still, Season 2 will be an entirely different animal on the emotional spectrum due to the contents of the divisive second game. Ellie’s role will be even more pronounced there, and things will get violent, intense, and dark.

So perhaps she should have these happy thoughts because they might be gone by the time she’s filming everything.