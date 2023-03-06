Does Legend of Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom Present Problems For The Switch?

The Nintendo Switch recently celebrated its sixth anniversary, and fans from all over were happy to sing the praises of the Switch and its games. Moreover, they are excited about what might come next from the system and the company via their upcoming title. One of them is Legend of Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom, which is already touted as a possible Game of the Year candidate, and the follow-up to the best-selling game in the series, Breath of the Wild. But while many fans are excited about the game, some wonder if the title is a “breaking point” for the Nintendo Switch.

Specifically, the people at GameRant posited that Legend of Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom is proof of not only the age of the Switch but its limitations. For example, they cited how the $70 price tag for the game makes it the most expensive Switch game. Nintendo has already said this wasn’t a line-wide price jump but merely a case-by-base situation, yet that hasn’t calmed fears.

They also noted that the game has a file size of over 18 GB. That’s the biggest Nintendo title on the Switch by a large margin, beating the previous title by 4 gigabytes. The problem here is for those who prefer to have the games on their Switch digitally. With over 18 GB needed to play, you must delete many games or get a new memory card specifically for the title. Either option isn’t exactly “user friendly,” and in some people’s eyes, highlights the flaws of the Switch.

Plus, what happens when the next Nintendo console comes out if they’re willing to jump up the price for this game? Will they be doing that again? Or will they follow Sony and Microsoft and jump prices for all their products? It is a fair fear to have to an extent.

However, another way of looking at things is that these “limitations” inform Nintendo what to do next, specifically, what they need to do with their next console to ensure they’re not holding back their products and their players.

While we have no idea what the next Nintendo platform will be, there are some things fans are expecting. They feel the system will be portable once again but have better graphics, a longer battery life, and more storage space. Whether we get that or not is unclear, but when something has a limitation, you tend to push to make something better next time.