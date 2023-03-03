EA Sports PGA Tour Gets Delayed To April 7

The fans who have been waiting for the new installment of the EA Sports PGA Tour had to endure years of waiting. So what’s another small pushback? It looks like the developers need just a bit more time with the game, and as a result, they have unveiled that the new release date for EA Sports PGA Tour is not set for April 7, 2023. That would bring players to a release during the same week of the Masters’ Tournament. But this push further back into the calendar year is to ensure that the developers are able to bring out a solid experience.

There’s always a series of delay announcements to come out each year in the video game industry. Some delays push the game back indefinitely, while others are just a slight pushback. These delay announcements are never fun to hear about, but at the end of the day, they will bring out a better overall quality product. So today, if you’re waiting on EA Sports PGA Tour, the delay announcement shouldn’t disappoint you too much. We’re still getting our hands on the game this upcoming month, and with it, the developers are able to bring out a golf experience that they intend on releasing when first starting development of the installment.

According to the official EA blog post, the delay will allow the developers to add the final touches to the game. This also includes the updates to the various courses that will reflect the 2023 designs. So again, it’s a small delay but a necessary one to ensure that the game is an overall solid experience for players. In the meantime, those of you who are fans of the sport might also appreciate that this game is also releasing the week of the Masters’ Tournament, which should give you even more content to enjoy while you tune into the tournament.

Meanwhile, it’s noted in the same blog post that players will also find that the game will hit early access on April 4, 2023. So those of you who have early access will get to enjoy the game a few days before the rest of the players are able to get their hands on the game on April 7, 2023. When the game does release into the marketplace, you’ll find it available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. In the meantime, you can check out the game trailer in the video we have embedded above.