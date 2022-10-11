EA Sports PGA Tour Is Set to Be a Next-Gen Exclusive

Title screen for the EA Sports PGA Tour series

It’s been quite some time since EA Sports ventured into the world of golfing games, with the company seemingly falling out of favor with its once successful PGA Tour series in favor of others. That’s all about to change though because it has been confirmed that the famed company will be releasing the next installment in the EA Sports PGA Tour series, and it’s set to be a next-generation console exclusive.

The game was supposed to be scheduled for April 2022, but it has since been hit with multiple delays which means the new proposed date will be Spring 2023. The last time EA developed a golf game was Rory McIlroy PGA Tour 2015, but the game wasn’t exactly well received which is why the company went on a small eight-year-long hiatus from the golf series.

In that time though, there have been a few franchises like The Golf Club and PGA Tour 2K that have attempted to keep the golf gamers appeased, but nothing has been a huge success which is why EA thinks it is now the best time to re-enter the race. EA Sports PGA Tour was looking likely at being released on all platforms, but EA revealed the news that it would only be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

EA released new details today (October 11) regarding what the game would consist of, including a list of courses that will be made available – if you’re a golf enthusiast, then you will know all about some of these courses. Some of the confirmed courses are Pebble Beach, Torrey Pines, and the hallowed grave itself, Augusta National. EA Sports also revealed that it has the rights to The Master’s competition in future games as well, and you can see the famed golf course in the brand-new announcement trailer below.

The announcement trailer for EA Sports PGA Tour

There is set to be a lot of cool stuff included in this upcoming game, with countless LPGA events and all four major competitions included, as well as the FedExCup. One of the few details we don’t have, and probably the most important as well, is the game line-up of playable golfers. The controversy surrounding real-life golfers joining the Saudi Arabian LIV Golf means that EA Sports needs to think long and hard about the roster and if it should include the names that went over to that contentious dark side. EA has said that it will slowly reveal some names in the next few months.

Back to the good news because the popular career mode will be making a return to the series, and it will include the Road to the Masters game mode which became popular in Tiger Woods PGA Tour 12 (what a classic that was by the way). With Tiger Woods being on the cover of the rival 2K game, it means that the cover for PGA Tour is up for grabs – right, let’s get a sweepstake going on who will be chosen then. This will actually be the first time that EA and 2K will release golf games within the same year, so we’ll find out which is the king of golf games.

