Obsidian Entertainment Would Love To do Fallout New Vegas Remaster

In many walks of entertainment, sometimes the best things created were done by accident. A great example is Fallout New Vegas. Most would tell you that the title is one of, if not the best, game in the franchise. But how it was made wasn’t typical. The series had just gotten its rebirth thanks to Bethesda, who had made the massively successful third mainline title. They wanted to do a big DLC set in another area of the game’s world but wanted another team to do it. That’s why they called in Obsidian Entertainment. They soon discovered that Obsidian was doing so well with the DLC that they let them go full-tilt and make a full-on game from it.

Fast forward to now, and Fallout New Vegas still stands as a high mark for the line, and fans have been begging for more from Obsidian in the universe. Whether it be a sequel that continues your adventures, or a remaster that lets you play the game with a new coat of paint, either would be fine with them.

The good news is that Obsidian is up for one of those options. Specifically, they’re fine with doing a remaster. In a chat with TheGamer, directors Tim Cain and Leonard Boyarsky noted that they would love to make a remastered version of their hit title.

“Not that it’s up to me, but wouldn’t a graphical remaster of Fallout New Vegas be awesome?” asked Cain. Boyarsky followed up with: “It would be awesome.”

They also admitted that while fans did love the game, it was hardly a flawless launch. The game had “stability issues,” among other things. However, the team was able to work it out, and the gamers kept coming to play the game, hence why it’s such a beloved success.

So the question is, “will we get a remaster?” Well, as the directors noted, it’s not up to them, not exactly. Obsidian is under Bethesda’s umbrella, and Bethesda is under Microsoft’s umbrella. So if you’re looking for who has to approve things, that’d be Microsoft. That’s not to say it couldn’t happen, but it’s a situation where you must weigh certain things before giving a green light.

That said, Microsoft is falling behind in the current console battle with no clear way to get ahead. So having more entries from the Fallout franchise show up quickly, including a remaster of a beloved game, might work in their favor.