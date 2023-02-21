Level-5 To Have Special Presentation March 9th

Level-5 is a long-time developer of games, and they have multiple franchises under their purview that have made a splash in the gaming space and beyond. However, in recent years they’ve gone mostly silent with their titles, especially in the West. That all seemed to change when multiple titles appeared during the Nintendo Direct earlier in the month. They had new and old faces appear, making fans wonder what the dev team had in store next. The answer to that has come, as the team announced that they’d hold a special presentation next month to discuss the games they have in the works further.

The event will be called “Level-5 Vision,” and it will take place on March 9th. According to Nintendo Everything, the games at the event include the newly announced Decapolice, Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, Megaton Musashi, and last but certainly not least, Professor Layton and the New World of Steam.

As stated, there are familiar and unfamiliar properties that the team is working on, and it’ll be interesting to see which of these games gets the most focus during the “Vision” event.

Decapolice is an all-new franchise that will focus on a group of young officers who go into a virtual space to get training on how to be effective law enforcement officers. However, while in that virtual world, a hacker takes over and traps them there. Now they must find a way out while fighting monsters, solving cases, and more.

As for Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, that’s a fantasy life simulator where you’ll travel to certain periods of time to complete quests and build up your life. It looks to be a title that people will enjoy if they want a lighthearted adventure.

The game most people want to hear about is Professor Layton and the New World of Steam. Why is that? It’s arguably the biggest franchise that Level-5 has done. The series sold many millions of units and has a very loyal fanbase. They even teamed with Capcom to have a crossover title where Layton met Phoenix Wright!

We know next to nothing about the new title outside of the professor himself returning and that it’ll be in a new setting. So perhaps we’ll get a deeper look into the game and whether we’ll see some classic faces appearing in the new title.

All will be revealed on March 9th.