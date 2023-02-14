Dragon Ball The Breakers Gets Season 2 Trailer

Dragon Ball The Breakers is a unique game that follows the trend of many 4v1 multiplayer titles. However, in this case, the game focuses on you being several regular humans within the universe who are trapped within a large map. Enter “The Raider.” These are classic villains from the franchise, like Majin Buu, Cell, and Frieza, who will grow more powerful as time goes on. They will focus on wiping you and the other players out but can only do it in certain ways depending on the amount of time that has passed. If you’ve liked the game, you’ll be happy to hear that Season 2 is coming soon.

Moreover, Season 2 will allow players to re-enact the glory of the Saiyan Saga. For example, you can go to the “Rocky Field” map where the climactic battle between Goku and Vegeta took place. What’s more, alongside the Saiyan Prince stands Nappa and the Saibamen. Both of whom will be very familiar to fans of the franchise.

As the trailer below shows, this new Raider and the match will have you starting off against the Saibamen, Nappa, Vegeta, and Great Ape Vegeta! So you’ll have your hands full, that’s for sure.

Get ready for Dragon Ball the Breakers Season 2 coming up on February 16th. #DBTB pic.twitter.com/vGr5HwNWSI — Dragon Ball: The Breakers (@DBTB_EN) February 14, 2023

Technically speaking, the game isn’t about defeating the bad guys. It’s about escaping. But that’s not easy to do when the Raider sends all sorts of bad guys and events at you. That’s why many players are inclined to work with one another to try and stop the Raider long enough for them to flee. You’ll get new characters to play within the new setting, like Goku’s wife Chi-Chi, who can wield a fan that can knock people away. You can also be Yajirobe, who has been a unique character in the franchise for a long time, or King Furry, who can call down airstrikes.

There are also new costumes for the characters to wear, or using the power of the Dragon Balls to transform into series characters like Goku or Gohan temporarily.

So as you can see, Dragon Ball The Breakers is trying to hit fans in their nostalgia with this Season 2 pack of content. It’s not a bad strategy, given how the original content focused on the other main arcs of the Z-franchise. What will be curious is what happens with Season 3 should it arrive. Will we see Beerus show up? Or maybe the Androids? We’ll have to wait and see.