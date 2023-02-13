Naughty Dog Might Have Another Multiplayer Game In The Works

Naughty Dog is quite the iconic video game development studio for Sony. They have delivered some thrilling video games over the years, with the latest IPs being Uncharted and The Last of Us. Plenty of fans are eagerly awaiting Sony and Naughty Dog to unveil more of what the studio is working on. We know that their current project known to the public is The Last of Us multiplayer game. Not much is known about the game right now, but we do know that this is a project the studio is actively working on. But that has some fans wondering if there is something else potentially coming down the line from Naughty Dog.

Well, thanks to a job posting, spotted by Gamerant, we might have some new details of what the studio could be working on. In particular, a job posting unveiled that Naughty Dog is seeking an Associate Multiplayer Quality Assurance Tester and Development Support. While we know that the Last of Us multiplayer-focused game is in the works, there’s a keyword in this job posting that interests fans. The description of this title asks that you would work on their multiplayer titles if hired. Of course, that’s plural titles, so there might be a couple of projects in the works.

Again, we only know of the standalone multiplayer game coming out for The Last of Us. We don’t know if any additional multiplayer games are being developed, but if there were, then they might be in early development. Whatever this mystery multiplayer game might be, it could be a good while before it’s actually unveiled to the masses. In fact, there is more speculation that Naughty Dog might be bringing out a third mainline installment to The Last of Us. That’s partly thanks to the immense success of the HBO adaptation series.

HBO’s The Last of Us has continued to blow up in popularity. Viewers are tuning in weekly to see the live-action story of Joel and Ellie’s journey across America. HBO has already ordered a second season of this show, and some fans wonder if we’ll see the story immediately jump into the second game for The Last of Us. With more attention on the franchise and players turning towards the video game titles, perhaps we’ll see Naughty Dog take a keen interest in charting out another arch that could potentially get adapted for HBO. Of course, that’s purely speculative right now, as we don’t know if Naughty Dog will bring out another standalone story chapter for the game series.