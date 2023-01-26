Call of Duty Players Uncover A Harry Potter Reference In Time For Hogwarts Legacy

There is no shortage of references and easter eggs in video games. Developers can toss all sorts of little nods to different franchises. So it’s always a treat for some fans to finally uncover them, and today we have a new one to share. It looks like there’s a reference to Harry Potter in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 games. If you paid close enough attention, you might have already noticed the reference as it was always present within the game, according to a report online.

Thanks to a report from Gamespot, we’re finding out about this easter egg. The publication noticed that fans had taken online to share a recent discovery. The Operator Nova seems to have a Harry Potter tattoo on their arm. If you’re unfamiliar with the reference, this is a tattoo of the Deathly Hollows. It’s an interesting catch for fans as this comes just before the anticipated launch of Hogwarts Legacy. While fans might have just caught on with the tattoo, it’s not something that was placed within the game recently. Instead, it looks like this tattoo has been present since the introduction of the Nova character.

Although, it’s worth pointing out that this tattoo might not have been actively ensured to be placed in the game. As it looks like the model who provided scans for the character actually has this tattoo. So there is some theory going around that the developers left the tattoo in with the character scan. Regardless, it’s an interesting catch, and it might have some fans looking a bit more closely at the character designs with the latest Call of Duty titles to see if there are any other notable references found.

Again, this discovery comes in time for the anticipated release of Hogwarts Legacy. If you’re unfamiliar with this game, this is an action RPG set well before the events of the Harry Potter franchise. Players are stepping into the role of a newly accepted student to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry during the late 1800s. Players will attend different classes, learn spells, explore the vast open-world environments of the Hogwarts school along with the surrounding areas, help out fellow students with side quests, and fight back against the dark arts. Players can expect Hogwarts Legacy to launch into the marketplace on February 10, 2023, for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Meanwhile, the game will hit PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch platforms later in the year.

