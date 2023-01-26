The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure Anime Trailer Revealed

A new trailer for the upcoming anime series The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far was revealed on Thursday along with additional staff and cast members. The new promo trailer features the series’ ending theme titled “Nanairo no E no Gu de” (With Seven Colors of Paint) performed by 7LAND. The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure is co-animated by studio EMT Squared and studio Magic Bus and will be released in April 2023.

The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure Cast

Cain von Silford voiced by Yoshino Nanjou Eri Ayase – Love Live! School Idol Project

voiced by Yoshino Nanjou Silk von Silford voiced by Aya Uchida Kotori Minami – Love Live! School Idol Project

voiced by Aya Uchida Reine von Silford voiced by Miharu Hanai Shiori Yamaga – Selection Project

voiced by Miharu Hanai Terra voiced by Manaka Iwami Tohru Honda – Fruits Basket (2019)

voiced by Manaka Iwami Silvia voiced by Natsu Yorita Chiyu Sawaizumi – Healin’ Good♡Precure

voiced by Natsu Yorita

Additional cast members:

Eric voiced by Tarusuke Shingaki Mirio Togata – My Hero Academia

voiced by Tarusuke Shingaki Sarah voiced by Aki Toyosaki Yui Hirasawa – K-On!

voiced by Aki Toyosaki Garm voiced by Kohsuke Toriumi Kiba Inuzuka – Naruto

voiced by Kohsuke Toriumi Zenom voiced by Tomomichi Nishimura Oonoki – Naruto: Shippuden

voiced by Tomomichi Nishimura King voiced by Hidenari Ugaki Fuujin – Naruto: Shippuden

voiced by Hidenari Ugaki

Anime Staff

Director: Noriyuki Nakamura (Shoot! Goal to the Future)

Noriyuki Nakamura Series Composition : Natsuko Takahashi (My Love Story!!)

: Natsuko Takahashi Character Design : Eri Tokugawa (Rainy Cocoa in Hawaii)

: Eri Tokugawa Music: MICHIRU (Given, Tomodachi Game)

MICHIRU Sound Director: Ryousuke Naya (The Misfit of Demon King Academy)

Ryousuke Naya Producer: Ayumu Hatori

Light Novel

Written by Yashu and illustrated by Mo, The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far (official title: Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World) started off on the Shousetsuka ni Narou website in 2016 before Saga Forest picked up the series and began publishing it a year later in 2017. Six volumes have been released for the light novel series while nine volumes of the manga adaptation illustrated by nini have been published. US-based publisher Seven Seas Entertainment acquired the English license for the series in 2021 and has since published the first six volumes with Volume 7 set to release on March 21, 2023.

The Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World light novel series currently has over 2.8 million copies in circulation as of January 2023.

After dying in the act of stopping a crime in modern Japan, our hero is reincarnated as Cain von Silford, third son of a noble family in a world of swords and sorcery. In his new life, all children receive a blessing from the gods…but Cain is unexpectedly blessed with an absolutely enormous, over-the-top cornucopia of magical powers. If his dream of traveling the world as a free spirit is to come true, he can’t reveal too much of his potential to the wrong people. A light-hearted, escapist adventure in another world begins! (synopsis by Seven Seas Entertainment)

The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure anime series will begin airing in April 2023 on Crunchyroll.

Source: Official Twitter