Two More Persona Games Are Now Available On Xbox Game Pass

Persona has become a massive video game franchise, with most crediting the latest release, Persona 5, for gaining an even wider audience. But for the franchise itself, this is an IP that mainly became stuck on Sony platforms. It wouldn’t be until recently that Persona finally spread out onto other consoles, with Persona 5 Royal making its way to non-PlayStation platforms a few years after its initial release for the PlayStation 4. If you’re an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, then you might have already gone through this title.

Persona 5 Royale was added to Xbox Game Pass last year, and much like the franchise is known for, players had to spend a ton of hours going through the game. According to How Long To Beat, the game’s main storyline takes, on average, over a hundred hours alone. That’s not including any additional side quests and is far from including the time it takes to complete everything. So if you have been going through the game since it came on Xbox Game Pass last year, you might have wrapped up on the title experience.

Fortunately for you, there are two more incredible Persona titles available. Today players can dive into both Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden. These are previously released games, both available on Sony’s portable console platforms. For instance, Persona 3 Portable launched back in 2010 outside of Japan. This was a game that launched exclusively at the time for the Sony PlayStation Portable.

Meanwhile, there is also Persona 4 Golden which came out in 2012 for the PSP successor, the PlayStation Vita. Both titles were incredibly well received, and if you enjoyed the gameplay from Persona 5 Royale, you probably would also take up these two titles. Of course, much like as I mentioned with Persona 5 Royale, both titles will take quite a few hours to get through. But if you keep pressing on, you’ll have a thrilling RPG experience.

This is also leading some players to wonder what the future may hold for the franchise. Again, this series was mainly known to be a Sony exclusive, but since the latest game and previous installments have made their way on competitor platforms, we might see the same for Persona 6. Now we don’t have any announcements for the next major installment, but it will be interesting to see if the game does manage to make its way onto multiple platforms at launch.

Source 1,2