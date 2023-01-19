Xbox Game Pass Set To Lose Four Games

Xbox Game Pass received some pretty heavy-hitting titles this month including Monster Hunter Rise, Persona 3 Portable, and Persona 4 Golden. However, as subscribers to the service will know once new titles are added a number of other games tend to leave the service. January is no different and it sees a number of Game Pass titles leave the service. A few titles have already left the service this month including We Happy Few, The Anacrusis, Nobody Saves the World, and more which left Xbox Game Pass on January 16th, 2023. A number of other titles are also set to leave the service on February 1st, 2023.

The games set to leave Game Pass on February 1st, 2023 are as follows:

Donut County (Console & PC)

Worms W.M.D (Console & PC)

Telling Lies (Console & PC)

Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master (Console & PC)

These four games were recently added to the ‘Leaving Soon’ section of the Game Pass app. These titles are certainly a loss to the service but given the injection of new content with the previously mentioned titles joining the service subscribers will likely have plenty to dig into outside of these four titles. There is still plenty of time for Game Pass players to give these four titles a go as well. The completion times of the four games are listed below.

Donut County – Time to Complete: 2 Hours/ 100%: 2.5 Hours

Worms W.M.D – 100%: 40 – 50 Hours

Telling Lies – Time to Complete: 4 Hours/ 100%: 10 Hours

Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master – Time to Complete: 3 Hours/ 100%: 12 Hours

Fans of Sam Barlow’s Immortality which was nominated for numerous awards in 2022 might be interested in checking out Telling Lies as the game was created by the same director. Alongside this, Donut County offers a fun escape for a few hours with a cute art style, simplistic gameplay, and a fun story. Its’ also important to note as well if you’re interested in any of the titles and want to pick them up before they leave the service Game Pass subscribers can avail of a 20% discount on any purchases of the games before they leave the service on February 1st, 2023.

There are certainly a number of unique and fun experiences to be had with these titles if you can spare a moment away from any of the new Persona additions and Monster Hunter Rise.