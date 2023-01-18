Epic Arceus Statue Arrives On Pokemon Center Website

While it used to be “frowned upon” to show your love of video games outside of playing the titles, modern times show that this has long since been over. Gamers are happy to showcase their love of their favorite franchises in various ways. Not the least is getting gear and other items linked to them. Everyone has something they love to get, whether it be shirts, decals, cosplay, etc. Many people enjoy getting statues of their favorite characters. Why? Because they often come in great detail, and it’s a fun addition to their rooms. If you haven’t been to the Pokemon Center website in a while, you’ll want to, as they have a truly legendary statue awaiting you.

On Twitter, it was announced that an incredibly detailed statue featuring Arceus was now available at the Pokemon Center site. As you can see, the statue cuts quite a pose and makes an impact. The look of the figure is great, and its dimensions of 9.1 x 7.9 x 11.2 inches make it a reasonably sized statue that would look good wherever you keep such sculptures at your place. On Twitter, fans couldn’t help but show their love for it, and many would likely buy it.

Arceus comes to life in extraordinary detail as a Kotobukiya figure!



This Mythical Pokémon dashes across the ruined landscape of Sinnoh’s Spear Pillar as fiery comets appear to shatter its rocklike display base ☄️



The irony of this statue is many-fold. The first is that it’s an Arceus statue, who, up until last year, was one of the least understood legendary Pokemon in the roster. That in and of itself is ironic because, in Pokemon lore, Arceus is the god Pokemon that made creation. However, due to the Pokemon not having a significant role in the original Sinnoh games, he was left to be used in the anime alone.

That all changed when Pokemon Legends Arceus came out and changed everyone’s perception of the legendary entity. The game also changed how people look at the franchise’s games, as it gave them a semi-open-world for them to enjoy and changed multiple mechanics to give them a unique experience compared to other mainline entries.

So you could argue that getting a cool statue like this was a long time coming. But at least now, Arceus will get the appreciation it deserves, and that’s something to be happy about.

One warning: the website doesn’t restock its items once they are sold out. So if you want to get this Arceus statue, you might want to do so soon because it might be gone forever if they run out of stock.

