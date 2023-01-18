Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable Get Rave Reviews On Switch

It always feels good when something you want comes out and lives up to the hype or expectations you had for it. For example, if you’ve been anticipating a video game release, the last thing you want is for it not to be good. Nintendo Switch fans have had a specific wish for Atlus over the last five years. They wanted them to bring their Persona line to the console. At first, they only wanted the fifth entry, given how epic and popular it was. But Atlus did one better and decided to bring Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable to the Switch.

It’s not far from release at the time of this writing, and for you Switch owners, you will be happy to hear that both versions are said to play incredibly on the Switch. A slew of reviews of the Switch version have come out, and both sing the praises of the games and the Switch:

Persona 3 Portable Switch Reviews:



Hey Poor Player- 10/10

Vandal- 9/10

Vooks- 9/10

GodisaGeek- 9/10

Nintenderos- 9/10

Well Played- 9/10

Mako Reactor- 9/10

Siliconera- 8/10

Twinfinite- 8/10

NWR- 8/10

Hardcore Gamer- 8/10

Pocket Tactics- 7/10

Noisy Pixel- 7/10

Nintendo Life- 7/10 pic.twitter.com/k6qjD1wSnn — Stealth (@Stealth40k) January 17, 2023

Given how beloved the fifth main entry was, both on the PS4 and the other platforms when it finally spread, you might wonder if going “backward” through the franchise is a good idea. After all, the fifth entry catapulted the franchise to worldwide recognition. However, that doesn’t mean these games aren’t good.

In fact, Persona 4 Golden was hailed by all who played it as one of the best RPGs ever made. It’s been on certain consoles and PC before its outreach grew, and the praise for it was incredible. On Steam, the game has over 50,000 user reviews, and it’s ranked as “Overwhelmingly Positive.” That feeling of quality clearly crossed over to the new systems that the game is on.

Persona 3 Portable isn’t as grand or beloved as the other two, but the game started to give the series its own identity, and you should try out both. It also needs to be said that both games have a different feel to Personal 5 Royal, which is important because you won’t get these games and feel like you’re “going through the same loop” as before. All three games are different from one another in various ways.

For those who wish to get these games on other titles, the quality seems to hold throughout the new releases. The Xbox Series X is said to be the “best place to play it” due to graphics and framerate quality.

But if you’d rather play it on the go, get it on the Switch.

