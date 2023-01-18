The Xbox Series X|S Version Of Persona 4 Golden Is The Best Of The New Consoles

We now know which console version of the upcoming Persona 4 Golden remaster will be the best, but the rankings between the other platforms are still surprising.

Even though the original release of Persona 4 was exclusive to the PlayStation 2 in 2008, and the first release of Persona 4 Golden, its modernized remake, was exclusive to the PlayStation Vita in 2012, this new remaster of Persona 4 Golden is not getting a native port to the PlayStation 5. If you are a PlayStation 5 owner, you can buy it as a PlayStation 4 game, where it is getting published, and have it upscaled to the PlayStation 5 from there.

These details are all relevant to what we are about to talk about next.

Our source tested the upcoming console versions of Persona 4 Golden and compared them in terms of performance. Seeing as the Xbox Series X|S are getting native ports, it is these platforms that are getting the best version of the game. Our tester got the game running up to 1440p at 120Hz. This is the highest combination of framerate and resolution our tester got from the platforms that were tested.

However, what the testers arrived at next will likely be surprising to both PlayStation and Nintendo Switch owners (we understand some gamers own both platforms). There is no significant performance increase between the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 versions, even when the PlayStation 4 clearly has better specs.

The PlayStation 4 version of the game won’t display or output at a higher framerate or resolution than the Nintendo Switch is capable of. While the PlayStation 5 version of the game will raise performance, it will only do so to the level that the PlayStation 4 Pro can raise that performance, because of the way backwards compatibility works between both platforms.

So there is little significant advantage to buying Persona 4 Golden on the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 compared to the Nintendo Switch version. While there are players who may prefer to have it on PlayStation to keep the trophies, there is a bigger upside to having the game performing better than the PlayStation Vita original, on another portable platform.

At least, what the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch versions all have in common is that they have raised framerates from 30 FPS to 60 FPS, a clear improvement from the PlayStation Vita version.

Any version of the Persona 4 Golden remaster will still be better than the decades old originals, so these differences should not discourage you from getting the new game in your preferred platform, compared to sticking to the originals.

Persona 4 Golden will be released on January 19, 2023, on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. PC, of course, will have the best flexibility of all platforms, and has the potential to exceed even the performance available on Xbox Series X|S.

Source: The Mako Reactor via Twitter