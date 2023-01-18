Steam Deck Owners Are Concerned Over Star Wars Jedi Survivor

The Steam Deck has proven to be quite a popular device. Players have taken up with the portable PC device to enjoy their collection of games on Steam. Likewise, the device has been capable of running most modern titles without issue. Although, it might be that we’re starting to see some concerns over the latest video games coming out into the marketplace. Today, thanks to a report by PCGamesN, we’re finding out some players are concerned over Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Will this game run properly on the Steam Deck?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is gearing up to release later this year. However, there are no indicators just yet if this game will run on the Steam Deck. So now we have fans taking to the internet, such as Reddit, to discuss if this game will work. Right now, we just have some PC system requirements which could help indicate what the game developers are shooting for with this game. However, that has raised some alarms online as it might be too much for the Steam Deck. Of course, you can check out the PC system requirements listed right now on the Steam page for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor below.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: 4 core / 8 threads | Intel Core i7-7700 | Ryzen 5 1400

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: 8GB VRAM | GTX 1070 | Radeon RX 580

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 130 GB available space

These system requirements have been discussed pretty heavily online. Most have taken up the concern with just the size of the game alone, which may put some players from even picking the title up for their Steam Deck. Then there’s also the potential that the GPU requirements may prove too hefty in some player’s opinion. At any rate, there is still time before the game launches to get official word on whether players will be able to enjoy Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on the Steam Deck or not. If you haven’t been keeping tabs on the game, the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be launching on March 17, 2023. When it does release, you’ll find it available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

Source