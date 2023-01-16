Fire Emblem Engage Reveals Pandreo

Nintendo fans have much to be excited for this week, as Fire Emblem Engage finally releases on the Switch this Friday. The title has been hyped since its original announcement last year, and fans are eager to see what the latest adventure in the series has to offer. But before the release date, the game still has some characters to be discussed. The rollout of the characters via small videos has been the most consistent promotion of the title, and fans have learned much about the game through them. Today, we look at the character Pandreo, who is quite unique.

Pandreo is a “High Priest” from the land of Solm. You might think that this clergyman would be very soft-spoken and entirely devoted to his beliefs and nothing else. But you’d be wrong, partially. He is devout in his beliefs and does his best to uphold them. That being said, Pandreo loves to have fun, almost excessively so. Additionally, he’s always looking for or planning a party to have. He’s clearly someone who livens up the group when he’s around.

As noted, his class is “High Priest.” While that doesn’t make him an overly offensive unit, it does make him an excellent healer. When you’re in battle and enemies are everywhere, you’ll want a healer to keep your teams from dying.

You can see a video with Pandreo below.

The hype for Fire Emblem Engage is starting to reach a fever pitch. It was announced that the game would be the cover story for the upcoming issue of Famitsu, and the reviews for the title should arrive tomorrow. That means we’ll hear what they think of the game from many perspectives. It was also revealed in the Famitsu announcement that the title had gotten the most pre-orders in the series’ history in Japan. That could lead to massive sales in the long term should reviews and public opinion be positive.

There are many elements of the game that fans are looking forward to. For example, gamers have praised the game’s graphics since its announcement. They have a style and sharpness that makes them pop on screen. They’re also very interested in the Emblem Rings game mechanic.

On your journey, you’ll come across rings with the spirits of past heroes from the franchise. You’ll give these rings to characters in your party for power-ups that can help change the tide of battle and give you new abilities.

The game seems a worthy addition, but only time will tell if that’s true.

Source: YouTube