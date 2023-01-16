Battlefield 2042 Update Brings New Weapons To Battlefield Portal

Battlefield developers are gearing up to release a new update tomorrow. Players will find Battlefield 2042 to receive the 3.1.2 update on January 17, 2023. With it comes some balancing changes and even new weapons for Battlefield Portal. These updates are geared toward fixing some issues that players found problematic during the holiday break. It’s also an update to release before the more significant update, 3.2.0, coming out later in the month.

Again, this latest update aims to resolve a few issues and balance issues that popped up over the holiday break. With studios now back in order and delivering new content for 2023, this should just be a small change to the overall gameplay of Battlefield 2042. Developers have already noted that more substantial changes will be coming to Battlefield 2042 in the next major update, 3.2.0. That’s also coming this month, and it will bring back the Breakaway map and make a return to Classes.

Still, if you were finding some balancing issues preventing you from having decent matches, this update will hopefully suffice. This is set to release tomorrow, so you just have today to get through before these changes get underway. Likewise, the various tweaks range from maps, specialists, vehicles, and weapons to the Battlefield Portal gameplay. You can get the entire rundown of all the fine tunings the developers are bringing with the update in the patch notes right here.

But those simply looking for new content will find that the developers are making some additions to the Battlefield Portal component. With this update, you’ll find six new weapons being added to the Battlefield Portal from the Battlefield 1942 arsenal. We’ll list out the new weapons being added down below.

Battlefield Portal New Weapons

Mk VI Revolver

Gewehr 43

Gewehr 43 ZFA4

M1 Garand Sniper

No 4

Sten

This is also coming after the Battle of Nordvik event, which you likely played through during the holiday break last month. Meanwhile, if you haven’t tried Battlefield 2042 since its release, developers encourage you to give it a second chance. While the game didn’t release with the most welcomed response by fans, they have continued to work on a variety of updates. Early last month, the developers felt that they were now satisfied with the game.

Battlefield 2042 is available to pick up and play on the PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 platforms.

Source