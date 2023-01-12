Could Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Have Co-Op?

If you were to boil things down, there are three kinds of video games that you can play: ones that are single-player focused, ones that are multiplayer-focused, and finally, there are games that are co-op focused. Each has its pros and cons and its own gameplay flow that it tries to achieve. But sometimes, the games of one style like to dip into the style of another. In the case of the upcoming Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, many fans hope the game will embrace a co-op element that could spice things up a bit.

To be fair, co-op is not unfamiliar in the series. You might recall certain titles like Four Swords, where you could tag team with three other players to control four Links and move around the level to solve puzzles and fight monsters. Other games in the series have had light co-op features as well. But will Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom have that? Based on what we know, it seems unlikely.

We grant you that our knowledge of the game is still limited. Moreover, we don’t know much about the campaign length or the trials Link will go through. However, based on what we know, it’s hard to say where a co-op mode would fit in.

We say that because of the status of Zelda in the game. In one of the trailers for the title, she appears to fall into a deep chasm. However, since she would be your likely co-op partner if the game had it, that seems to dismiss the notion for now.

Moreover, we’ve seen multiple game trailers, and Link is the sole focus in all of them. We might have had at least a tease of co-op features if the game had co-op sections. Of course, all this could change, but co-op seems to not be in the cards right now.

That will disappoint some gamers as they feel now is the perfect time to do a more co-op-style adventure. In Breath of the Wild, Zelda became a more substantial character in terms of her abilities and gear via the Shiekah Slate. That was shown off in spades via Age of Calamity.

Zelda has long been overdue for some spotlight, and a co-op journey with Link could allow that. It should be noted that while the main campaign might not have a co-op function, that doesn’t mean the potential DLC for the game won’t have it.

Source: VideoGamer