HBO’s The Last Of Us Premiere Poster Reveals Infection Timeline

There is still plenty of anticipation building for the next major video game adaptation series. The Last of Us is about to have its premiere debut on HBO, and so far, plenty of marketing materials are available to check out. Fans are pointing at a recent poster outside the different trailers that were released. Thanks to a Reddit user, an HBO premiere poster for The Last of Us might have highlighted just how long it takes an individual to succumb to the infection once bitten.

The Last of Us HBO series has a new poster to help market the upcoming series debut. This latest poster highlights the time it takes before a person is completely turned once bitten. According to the sign, it ultimately depends on just where the individual is bitten as it seems that closer to the head will result in a faster infection fatality rate. The image suggests that three main areas will determine how long a person would take to turn. The most extended duration of time a user has before turning is if they are bitten in the leg or foot, which could allow a person to stick around for a full day.

Meanwhile, those that are bitten within the torso area could only have up to eight hours. The quickest way an individual will turn is if they are bitten anywhere on the neck or head, which can result in an individual turning in just fifteen minutes. That has sparked some debate about whether we’ll see a slight change to the series as a rather prominent individual is bitten on the neck but lasted longer than fifteen minutes. Of course, don’t read on if you wish to remain spoiler free from this series.

In the video game, Tess is bitten by the neck, and she lasts longer than fifteen minutes. That could mean that we’ll see this individual get bitten somewhere lower than the shoulder area in the show. Meanwhile, it could be that the series will have a different ending for Tess in the HBO series. Regardless, we’ll have to wait for the series to debut to see just what other differences might pop up compared to the video game source material. Fortunately, the reviews so far from critics have been extremely positive on this series. Currently, HBO’s The Last of Us is set to release on January 15, 2023.

