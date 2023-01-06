Shadow Warrior 3 Reportedly Coming To Game Pass

It’s been pretty much all but confirmed that Flying Wild Hog’s Shadow Warrior 3 will be making its way to Game Pass at some point in the near future. Users of the Xbox Game Pass app received a notification that read “take on the smart-mouthed action of Shadow Warrior 3 now.” Since the notification, the game has not yet appeared on any of the Game Pass services either on Xbox or PC which has led many to believe that the title will be making its way to the service in the near future.

In the screenshot that has been shared around, there is also mention of Stranded Deep which made its way to the service only a few days ago with the message reading “In Stranded Deep, you can live through a post-collapse future or jump into the clever action of Shadow Warrior 3.” This would suggest that Shadow Warrior 3 is set to hit the service sooner rather than later.

Shadow Warrior 3, which was released on March 1st, 2022 was certainly nothing groundbreaking but captivated fans of the series as it took a slightly different approach to combat than what was on offer in Shadow Warrior 2. Fans of titles like DOOM Eternal and Serious Sam should get a good level of enjoyment out of this entry in the series with powerful weapons and glory kills to make even the goriest and most arcade-style games blush.

The Reddit post which was discussing the leak contained comments discussing the Game Pass team’s lack of transparency on what games were coming to the service this month. One user said “this is what annoys me if Xbox isn’t doing their 1st and 3rd Tuesdays anymore unless you look around or go on daily, you won’t know what’s been added, it’s nice to have a simple routinely listed bit. lets us know what’s added, leaving, and perks all in one…hopefully it’s just a delay with being after Xmas and not a sign of the way things are being done.”

We’ll have to wait and see if more titles make their way to Game Pass this month but given this recent leak, it is fair to say there is probably more on the horizon and possibly an official post from the Xbox Game Pass team on what games subscribers can expect soon.

If you can’t wait for Shadow Warrior 3 to hit Game Pass you can pick up the title on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC now.