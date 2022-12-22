God Of War Ragnarok Composer Outlines Genesis Behind Hulda Brothers Theme

The music of God Of War Ragnarok has been celebrated far and wide since the game launched in November, and the game’s Composer, Bear McCreary has been the recipient of a heap of acclaim, culminating in McCreary and God Of War Ragnarok receiving the award for “Best Score and Music” at The Game Awards earlier this month. Today, McCreary has pulled back the curtain a little on his art, sharing insights into the creation of iconic themes for the dwarven duo, Brok and Sindri.

Writing on the PlayStation Blog, McCreary said,

God of War Ragnarök is a story of fractured families struggling to reform. To support that story, I needed two additional themes to represent families that Kratos and Atreus would encounter on their journey. Theme: Huldra Brothers The Huldra brothers, Dwarves Brok and Sindri, were supporting characters in the last game. They provided support for Kratos’ weapons as well as delightful comedic relief, and a heartwarming story of estranged brothers who reunite. Their role in God of War Ragnarök was greatly expanded, and now gamers travel to their realm of origin, Svartalfheim. I needed to craft them their own theme, one which could also tell us something of Dwarven culture. The Brok and Sindri Theme begins with a jaunty oom-pah ostinato performed on viola da gamba and nyckelharpa. The jovial nature of the theme is colored by a signature rhythmic meter, 7/4, that provides an asymmetrical imbalance. The groove is bouncy, but also becomes increasingly heavy as their theme evolves. The true charm for “Huldra Brothers” comes from the melody, featured prominently by a hurdy gurdy solo. (I am the credited performer of this solo, though I personally like to think we are hearing a character named Ræb playing their theme. More on him, later.) Their melody weaves around the asymmetrical meter with satisfying repeating patterns, featuring a “Scotch snap,” a frequent rhythm found in Scottish folk music. The Huldra Brothers’ emotional B-Theme middle section implies there is more emotion to their story beyond mere comedic relief. And indeed, this theme evolves over the course of the story perhaps more than any other. At the end of their track, we hear their theme one last time, in a dark, melancholy cello solo – a shocking departure from the jovial tone at the beginning. Near the end of the soundtrack album, “Ræb’s Lament” is built around hurdy gurdy and orchestral variations of this melody. I will not spoil the narrative here, but suffice to say that if I did my job right, this comedic jaunty little tune will break your heart before final credits roll on God of War Ragnarök.

If you’re anything like me, then you’ve now got the iconic tune in your head following McCreary’s or are rushing for your Spotify/Apple Music subscription to check out the song yourself.

Source