Rise of the Ronin PlayStation Network Listing Goes Live

In September 2022, a new entry of PlayStation’s State Of Play showcases went to air where among nearly a dozen other games that included God Of War Ragnarok, Synduality, Hogwarts Legacy, and Stellar Blade, saw the reveal of a new game from Team Ninja, the folks responsible for favourites like Ninja Gaiden, NioH, and the upcoming March release, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – Rise Of The Ronin. The game was revealed to be the product of a collaboration between both Team Ninja, and Sony’s XDEV team.

The game is still in development, and targeting a 2024 release, but that hasn’t stopped PlayStation from listing the game on the PlayStation Network for wishlisting by prospective players. The ability to wishlist the game was accompanied by a brief description of the game which reads,

After three centuries of Shogunate rule, the Black Ships of the West descend upon Japan’s borders and the country falls into a state of turmoil. As a masterless samurai – a Ronin, take up your blade and shape the course of history in this open-world action-RPG for PlayStation 5.

Rise Of The Ronin is one of several games that have been gradually appearing on the PlayStation Store, despite not yet having a release date. The game joins Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and Stellar Blade to have both recently been listed on the store for players to wishlist.

When it was announced, Team Ninja’s Director and President, Fumihiko Yasuda spoke about the background of Rise of the Ronin, saying,

Rise of the Ronin is a combat focused open-world action RPG that takes place in Japan at a time of great change. It is the very end of a 300-year long Edo Period, commonly known as “Bakumatsu.” Set in the late 19th century, Japan is facing the darkest of times as it struggles with its oppressive rulers and deadly diseases while western influence permeates as civil war continues to rage between the Tokugawa Shogunate and the Anti-Shogunate factions. Here in this time of mayhem, you embody a Ronin character, a warrior bound to no master and free to make choices of its own. Rise of the Ronin is a new Team Ninja experience that will immerse you in an historically inspired world while bringing together its renowned combat action with Katanas and the likes, with new firearm weaponry that depicts the unique personality of its time period.

Rise Of The Ronin is targeting a launch in 2024 for PS5, and PC.

Source